Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Amazon Prime Video: Trailer, cast, and more

The anticipation for the television reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine has reached a fever pitch. With its upcoming release on Prime Video, fans are eagerly awaiting the action-packed spy thriller.

Originally announced in Feb. 2021 as a collaboration between Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series took a turn when Waller-Bridge parted ways during development.

Despite the initial setbacks, excitement remains high, fueled by the recent release of the first trailer in Dec. 2023. Here's a comprehensive look at everything we know about the TV series on Prime Video.

Release date and cast

After delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is confirmed to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 2 2024. Unlike some Prime Video originals, all eight episodes of the first season will be released at once for binge-watching.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine headline the cast as the titular married couple, John and Jane Smith, navigating high-stakes missions and relationship milestones.

While Phoebe Waller-Bridge was initially attached as co-creator and co-star, she departed over creative differences, with Erskine stepping in to fill her role.

Glover also serves as an executive producer alongside Francesca Sloane and others. The series boasts a star-studded supporting cast including Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, and Sarah Paulson.

Plot and trailer

The official synopsis for Mr. & Mrs. Smith teases an intriguing premise. It features two strangers land jobs at a mysterious spy agency, masquerading as a married couple named John and Jane Smith. As they embark on risky missions, they must also navigate the complexities of their faux marriage.

Complications arise when genuine feelings develop between them, blurring the lines between espionage and romance. This departs from the original film's plot, offering a fresh take on the iconic characters.

Prime Video unveiled the first trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith in Dec. 2023, offering a glimpse into the action-packed world of the series. The trailer sets the stage for an adrenaline-fueled ride full of twists and turns, promising an exciting addition to the spy thriller genre.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: A brief recap of the original film

Mr. & Mrs. Smith has been adapted in various forms throughout history. This includes the 1941 American comedy film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the short-lived 1996 American crime drama TV series on CBS.

While most of these works are unrelated, the upcoming series, also titled Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is based on the 2005 film.

The film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple, unaware of each other's secret lives as highly trained contract killers. The film was a box office success, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of 2005, grossing over $478 million worldwide.

Final thoughts

As anticipation continues to build for the release of 2024’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video, fans can look forward to an action-packed series full of suspense, romance and surprises.

With a talented cast and a fresh take on the beloved characters, this reboot is sure to captivate audiences around the world. The series will premiere on 2 February 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

