Celebrity birthdays on December 18: Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, and more 

As the year 2023 approaches its end, the month of December has brought with it the usual festivities and joy. For many, the fun of the festive season gets doubled with their birthday celebration, and if that date coincides with a celebrity's birthday, this makes the celebration even more special.

Multiple A-listers celebrate their birthdays this festive month. For those celebrating their birthday today, December 18, 2023, they’ll be delighted to know that they share this special day with icons such as Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, and many more.

5 popular icons who celebrate their birthday on December 18

Steven Spielberg

A still of Steven Spielberg (Image via Instagram/stevenspielbergfans)

Steven Spielberg turns 77 today and remains one of the most visionary filmmakers in Hollywood. He started his career in the film industry in 1974 by directing The Sugarland Express. The film bagged critical acclaim, but failed to perform financially at the box office. In 1975, Spielberg directed Jaws, which turned out to be his first summer blockbuster.

Later, Spielberg proved his mettle in the '80s with popular films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) and the Indiana Jones trilogy (1981-89). In the '90s, he gave Hollywood Jurassic Park (1993), which globally popularized his name.

Following that, he directed Schindler’s List (1993), which earned him an Academy Award for Best Director. Spielberg’s triumphant career in Hollywood stapled his name as the most commercially successful director in history. Time Magazine listed Spielberg as one of the 100 most influential people in 2013.

Brad Pitt

A still of Brad Pitt (Image via Instagram/bradpittofflcial)

Brad Pitt celebrates his 60th birthday today and is recognized as one of the most powerful and influential people in Hollywood. Pitt started his career in the entertainment industry with uncredited roles in No Way Out, Less than Zero, and No Man’s Land. The actor rose to fame in Hollywood with Ridley Scott's Thelma & Louise (1991).

Later, Pitt starred in a leading role in A River Runs Through It (1992) and Legends of the Fall (1994). In 1994, Pitt shared the screen with Tom Cruise in Interview with the Vampire. Following that, he featured in David Fincher’s Seven (1995), which bagged the title of the seventh highest-grossing film of the year.

In 1995, he starred in 12 Monkeys, alongside Bruce Willis, which turned out to be another commercially successful film in his career. Pitt received his first Oscar nomination in the supporting actor category and won a Golden Globe award for the Terry Gilliam-directed film.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish celebrates her 22nd birthday today and continues to rule the playlist of millions of music enthusiasts. Eilish wrote her first song when she was 11. She also worked as a background dialogue recording artist for films and television series.

Her music career started in 2015, when she teamed up with her brother Finneas O’Connell for her debut song, Ocean Eyes. Her song on SoundCloud gained popularity with several hundred listens in two weeks.

In 2017, Billie Eilish released her first extended play (EP), Don’t Smile at Me, which earned her global acclaim. The extended play secured a top 15 position on record charts in several nations, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Eilish provided the music track for Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond: No Time To Die in 2020, which earned her first Grammy Award and Academy Award.

Katie Holmes

Kate Holmes turns 45 today. Holmes rose to fame with her role as Joey Potter in the teenage drama television series, Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003.

She made her debut in Hollywood with the Ang Lee-directed The Ice Storm (1997), where she appeared in a supporting role. Following that, Holmes starred in multiple popular films such as Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins (2005), Thank You for Smoking (2005), Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010), Adam Sandler-starrer Jack and Jill (2011), and many more.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera celebrates her 43rd birthday today. Aguilera started her music career in 1997, when she recorded a duet with Keizo Nakanishi. Her first song with Nakanishi, All I Wanna Do, underperformed commercially. Later, she sent a cover song to Walt Disney Records for Mulan (1998). Her cover song was selected, and she recorded her first hit, Reflection, for the Disney animated feature.

The theme song bagged the 15th position on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. Aguilera’s hit song Reflection grabbed the attention of RCA Records, where she released her first album, which featured the hit single Genie in a Bottle.