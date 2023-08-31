5 David Fincher films to watch ahead of The Killer

David Fincher is an internationally renowned filmmaker with multiple world-class movies under his name. His contribution to the film industry, especially in the genre of mind-bending thrillers, has been undeniable.

With just 11 movies under his name to date, David Fincher has already amassed over $2.1 billion in worldwide box-office revenue. This makes him one of the most successful filmmakers of his time.

David Fincher (Image via Shutterstock)

For those of you who love his work or enjoy a good thriller, we have great news. David Fincher's upcoming movie, The Killer, has just dropped its first-look teaser trailer, and fans are going crazy. The Killer is an upcoming psychological action thriller from the house of Netflix.

With Fincher on the director's chair, the screenplay has been written by Andrew Kevin Walker with inspiration from Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon's French comic book series of the same name. The cast for the film features Michael Fassbender in the titular role alongside Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton, Arliss Howard, and others in pivotal roles.

The Killer is all set to premiere at the upcoming Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2023, but will arrive on Netflix on November 10, 2023. As you wait for David Fincher's latest psychological thriller, we have prepared the perfect list of movies to watch. In this article, we explore some of the director's best works that you can watch while waiting for November to arrive.

Fight Club, Zodiac, and 3 more David Fincher movies you need to add to your watchlist

1) Fight Club

Fight Club (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Fight Club is a thriller drama from the house of 20th Century Fox. Directed by David Fincher, the movie had a screenplay written by Jim Uhls with inspiration from Chuck Palahniuk's 1996 novel of the same name.

The cast featured Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter in the lead roles alongside prominent actors like Jared Leto, Meat Loaf, Zach Grenier, and others in supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience when it was released in 1999 but gradually attained a cult status in the following decade.

The synopsis for the film, as provided on Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"A depressed man suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden and soon finds himself living in his squalid house after his perfect apartment is destroyed. The two bored men form an underground club with strict rules and fight other men who are fed up with their mundane lives. Their perfect partnership frays when Marla, a fellow support group crasher, attracts Tyler's attention."

2) Se7en

Se7en (Image via New Line Cinema)

Seven (stylized as Se7en) is a neo-noir crime thriller from the house of New Line Cinema. The film was directed by David Fincher with a screenplay written by Andrew Kevin Walker. The film was released in 1995 to a generally positive reception from critics and audiences.

The films starred Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey, and John C. McGinley in pivotal roles. Although it received criticism for its intense violence and gore on release, Seven became a landmark film in cinema history. It is often considered among the best thriller movies of all time, along with having one of the best twist endings ever.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Gluttony. Greed. Sloth. Wrath. Pride. Lust. Envy. Two cops track a brilliant and elusive killer who orchestrates a string of horrific murders, each kill targeting a practitioner of one of the Seven Deadly Sins."

3) Zodiac

Zodiac (Image via Paramount)

Zodiac is a neo-noir crime thriller from the house of Paramount Pictures. With David Fincher in the director's chair, the film had a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt, which took inspiration from two of Robert Graysmith's books, Zodiac and Zodiac Unmasked.

The film starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Chloë Sevigny in pivotal roles alongside Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, John Carroll Lynch, and others in supporting roles. Zodiac received amazing feedback from critics as well as international audiences for its direction, performance by the cast, as well as accuracy to the real case.

The official synopsis on Paramount's website reads as follows:

"Based on the true story of the notorious serial killer and the intense manhunt he inspired, Zodiac is a superbly crafted thriller form the director of Se7en and Panic Room. ...Zodiac is a searing and singularly haunting examination of twin obsessions: one man's desire to kill and another's quest for the truth."

4) Gone Girl

Gone Girl (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Gone Girl is a psychological thriller drama from the house of 20th Century Fox. David Fincher directed the film with a screenplay written by Gillian Flynn that he adapted from his 2012 novel of the same name. The film premiered at the 2014 New York Film Festival before being released theatrically later that year.

The film starred Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris in the lead roles alongside Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit, and others in pivotal supporting roles. Gone Girl was a critical and commercial success, especially earning praise for Fincher's direction and Pike's performance.

The official synopsis for Gone Girl reads as follows:

''...On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne reports that his beautiful wife, Amy, has gone missing. Under pressure from the police and a growing media frenzy, Nick’s portrait of a blissful union begins to crumble. Soon his lies, deceits and strange behavior have everyone asking the same dark question: Did Nick Dunne kill his wife?"

5) The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a crime mystery drama from the house of Sony Pictures. The film is directed by David Fincher, with Steven Zaillian writing the screenplay for the movie with inspiration from Stieg Larsson's 2005 Swedish thriller novel of the same name.

The cast for the film featured Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård, Steven Berkoff, Robin Wright, and others in pivotal roles. The film was released in 2011 to become a critic's favorite as well as a commercial hit. It also received praise for Fincher's direction and tone, as well as the stellar performance by the lead cast.

The official synopsis for the film on Sony's website reads as follows:

"Disgraced journalist Mikael Blomkvist accepts an invitation to surreptitiously investigate a forty year old unsolved murder on behalf of the victim's uncle, Swedish industrialist Henrik Vanger. Meanwhile, tattooed hacker Lisbeth Salander, hired to investigate Blomkvist, discovers the truth behind the conspiracy that led to his fall from grace. Thrown together by fate, the unlikely duo uncovers a secret history of murder and sexual abuse festering beneath the veneer of Sweden's industrial past, all the while drawing closer to a quiet evil waiting to engulf them both."

The aforementioned films are our top picks of movies from David Fincher's impressive filmography. If you enjoy a good thriller movie, then this list is right up your alley.

David Fincher's latest film, The Killer, is set to release in limited theaters on October 27, 2023, before arriving on Netflix on November 10, 2023.