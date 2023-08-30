David Fincher's The Killer: Full cast list

David Fincher, the master of suspense, is back in the director's chair with his upcoming project, The Killer. The American psychological action thriller will hit select theaters on October 27, 2023, followed by a subsequent release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.

The Killer blends the genres of psychological thriller and action as it takes viewers on a journey inside the mind of an assassin played by Michael Fassbender. The official storyline of the movie, as per IMDb, reads as follows:

"A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he's losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind."

Based on the French graphic novel series of the same name written by Alexis "Matz" Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, The Killer features a stellar ensemble cast including Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, and Arliss Howard, among others.

The Killer features Tilda Swinton and others in supporting roles

1) Michael Fassbender

Leading the cast and playing the most vital role in the movie, Michael Fassbender is set to return to the silver screen after his stint as Erik Lehnsherr, or Magneto, in X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

Apart from his recurring role in the X-Men franchise, the 46-year-old Irish-German actor is known for his intense and compelling performances in 12 Years a Slave (2013), which was his third collaboration with director Steve McQueen, and Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs (2015).

2) Tilda Swinton

The multiple award-winning and critically acclaimed actor Tilda Swinton will be playing an integral part in The Killer, as is evident from the trailer released on August 29, 2023.

Her androgynous looks have been the center of attention as she has continued to floor audiences and critics worldwide with her performances in projects such as Hail, Caesar! (2016), Suspiria (2018), Uncut Gems (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and The French Dispatch (2021). Known for her iconic portrayal of the White Witch in the Narnia series, Swinton's dynamic and versatile acting career also includes performances in Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer and Okja.

Her film with Wes Andersen, Asteroid City, is currently playing in theaters globally.

3) Arliss Howard

The 68-year-old American actor, director, and screenwriter who had previously appeared in Fincher's Mank is set to return to The Killer's cast. Arliss Howard is credited for his roles in films such as Full Metal Jacket (1987), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Moneyball (2011).

Howard will be returning in another role in Elliott Lester's The Thicket alongside Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis, and Macon Blair.

4) Charles Parnell

Charles Parnell is a familiar face from recent movies such as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022). The 58-year-old from Chicago, Illinois, U.S., replaced William Christian as Derek Fyre in All My Children.

Parnell has also appeared as Survivor Captain in The Mandalorian and CMDCM Russ Jeter, USN, in The Last Ship.

The rest of the cast includes the following actors in supporting roles:

Monique Ganderton as Dark-Haired Woman

Kerry O'Malley as Dolores

Sala Baker as Brute

Lacey Dover as The Maid

Monika Gossmann

Kellan Rhude

Anthony Louis as Gym Trainer

Endre Hules as Gentleman Target

Jobie James as Airline Passenger

Avant Strangel as Body Guard

Sophie Charlotte as Magdala

Gabriel Polanco as Leo Rodriguez

Lía Lockhart as FedEx Clerk

Leroy Edwards III as Body Guard #2

Fincher's long-intended production has found its way to Netflix owing to the four-year deal between the director and the streaming platform.

Stay tuned for more updates on David Fincher's passion project that releases globally on November 10, 2023, at 3 am E.T.