5 cool X2: X-Men United facts as movie completes 20 years of release

Twenty years ago, Marvel's X-Men returned to the big screen with their highly-anticipated sequel, X2: X-Men United (2003). Directed by Bryan Singer, the film built upon the success of the first X-Men movie, further exploring the complex world of mutants and their struggle for acceptance in a society that fears and persecutes them.

MCU Fanatics @MCU_Fanatics 'X2: X-Men United' was released 20 years ago today

'X2: X-Men United' was released 20 years ago today https://t.co/POlb03vNdP

X2: X-Men United brought back fan-favorite characters like Wolverine, Storm, and Professor X, while also introducing new faces like Nightcrawler and Lady Deathstrike. With its thrilling action sequences, emotional storytelling, and powerful themes of discrimination and tolerance, the film remains one of the most beloved superhero films of all time and a milestone in the history of comic book adaptations.

As the film completes 20 years since its release, here are five cool facts that all X-Men fans should know.

5 unbelievable facts to know about X2: X-Men United on the film's 20th anniversary

1) Inspiration for the movie came from a Marvel comic

The script for X2: X-Men United has been influenced by the X-Men graphic novel, God Loves, Man Kills. While the film is not a blind adaptation of the comic's plotline, it follows similar themes, including the allyship between the X-Men and Magneto, as well as William Stryker's replica of Cerebro.

Stryker's kidnapping of Professor Xavier in order to destroy all mutants was also a plot point that was borrowed from the graphic novel. One particular difference between the movie and the novel was that while Stryker from the books was a religious preacher, in X2: X-Men United, he is a military colonel.

2) Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

The character of Nightcrawler was one of the film's most important introductions. It was reported that Cumming had to endure almost ten hours of make-up to transition into Nightcrawler for the church scene in X2: X-Men United.

While Neil Patrick Harris had initially auditioned for the role of Nightcrawler, he lost the role to Alan Cumming since he speaks fluent German. The director of the film, Bryan Singer, chose Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler after seeing his performance as the Emcee in the Broadway revival of the musical Cabaret.

In fact, Cumming was Singer's first choice for the role of Nightcrawler. However, the actor was unavailable during the initial casting. But the film was in development for so long that by the time it was ready to be filmed, Cumming's schedule had cleared.

3) Director Bryan Singer's cameo

Director Bryan Singer (Image via Getty)

X2: X-Men United features a quick cameo by the film's director, Bryan Singer. In the scene where Professor X is wheeled into Magneto’s plastic prison, the director can be spotted as the guard who is pushing Xavier's chair.

Further, in the scene where Mystique reviews the information on the security guards at the facility housing Magneto, several names are displayed that reference the crew members of X2: X-Men United, including producers and screenwriters. Here too, Singer's name and photograph can be spotted, referring to him as a guard at the facility.

4) Many of the new cast members were hired based on their previous performances

All The Right Movies @ATRightMovies For his chilling portrayal as Dr. Hannibal Lecktor in MANHUNTER (1986), Brian Cox used his own son as inspiration after Michael Mann suggested to play the part like a British public schoolboy. For his chilling portrayal as Dr. Hannibal Lecktor in MANHUNTER (1986), Brian Cox used his own son as inspiration after Michael Mann suggested to play the part like a British public schoolboy. https://t.co/5HvhYnJM6K

The director of X2: X-Men United, Bryan Singer, revealed that he cast many of the new roles based on other performances by the actors. While Singer cast Brian Cox as the main villain, Colonel William Stryker after watching his performance as Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter (1986), the filmmakers cast Aaron Stanford as Pyro after being impressed by his performance in Tadpole (2002).

Similarly, Singer loved Alan Cumming's performance as the master of ceremonies in the Broadway revival of the musical Cabaret, leading him to choose him for the role of Nightcrawler.

5) X2: X-Men United almost debuted the mutant Gambit

Gambit from X-Men comics (Image via X-Men Wiki)

While X2: X-Men United introduced many mutants from the X-Men comics to the big screen, one particular character missed out on his Marvel debut. The character of Gambit was supposed to feature in a minor sequence in the film. Gambit is a mutant from the X-Men comics, who has the ability to create, control, and manipulate kinetic energy with his mind.

Apparently, during the Dark Cerebro scene in X2: X-Men United, when Xavier activated it to kill all the mutants, there were plans to show Cerebro's effects on mutants all over the world, instead of just the ones in Alkali Base.

In fact, a scene was also filmed where Hank McCoy buckles over in pain while in the middle of a talk show, and begins to transform into Beast. The scene also featured a back shot of Gambit at a card game, losing control of his powers. Hugh Jackman's stunt double, James Bamford, even performed as a stand-in for the role before the entire sequence was cut.

While no official reason has been given for the cut, it can be assumed it was done due to time constraints.

X2: X-Men United showed that comic book adaptations could be more than just flashy action spectacles, but could also be thoughtful and emotionally resonant stories that tackled important issues.

With its unforgettable characters, thrilling set-pieces, and powerful message of unity, X2 has had a lasting impact on the superhero genre and popular culture as a whole. Its legacy can be seen in the many superhero films and TV shows that have followed in its wake.

Poll : 0 votes