How did Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 perform at the box office against Barbie and Oppenheimer?

The highly anticipated action film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise, debuted in theaters on July 12, 2023. Without a shred of doubt, fans have been quite excited about the movie's theatrical release to see Cruise back in action and effortlessly pulling off some astounding stunts.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was expected to do massive numbers at the box office, similar to Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, which earned a total of a whopping $1.496 billion at the box office worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

However, the latest Cruise movie seems to have suffered due to its release just over a week before the arrival of arguably the most anticipated movies in Hollywood, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan movies have been living up to the expectations of the epic "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, as both movies are doing great at the box office, with Barbie being ahead in the race with a total collection of $579 million as of now, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, has collected a total of $253.3 million worldwide till now. While Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has yet to reach its $400 million mark worldwide.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise has earned a total of $383,583,033 worldwide till now

Although the latest Tom Cruise movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which had a total budget of $291 million, has grossed a fair amount worldwide from its theatrical release, especially at the international box office. However, it has failed to meet the op Gun: Maverick-like expectations due to the ongoing box-office battle between Oppenheimer and Barbie.

As stated by Box Office Mojo, the Cruise starrer has garnered $131.4 million collectively at the domestic box office, while it has collected a total of $252.1 million at the international box office, making the movie gross $384 million in total worldwide till now.

However, the movie's box office fate has become even more doubtful as it is now disappearing from approximately more than 1100 screens in the domestic circle, as reported by We Got This Covered.

It means the latest Mission: Impossible movie has to rely on its international box office counts to achieve its desired goals in terms of box office collection. It will be quite interesting to see what the final box office count of the movie will be.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been produced by director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise. Christopher McQuarrie has also acted as the movie's writer, along with Erik Jendresen. It has been distributed in theatres all across the globe by Paramount Pictures.

Fraser Taggart has served as the cinematographer of the movie, while Lorne Balfe has given it music. Apart from Cruise, the cast list for the movie also entails Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as Gabriel, and Pom Klementieff as Paris, among others.

Some other cast members include Mariela Garriga as Marie, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Cary Elwes as Denlinger, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis, and a few others.

Viewers can watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters near them.