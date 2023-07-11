Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One final trailer breakdown- 3 key takeaways 

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, the highly anticipated action-packed Tom Cruise-starrer installment is all set to hit theaters in the United States from Wednesday, July 12. Along with directing the movie, Christopher McQuarrie has also acted as the writer of the movie, along with Erik Jendresen.

In the wake of its release, Paramount Pictures dropped a thrilling final trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, on Sunday, July 9. The final trailer is filled with amazing responses from critics who witnessed the movie at its world premiere on June 19, 2023, at the prestigious Spanish Steps in Rome.

The trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One also provides the audience with some pretty spoiler-heavy glimpses, including the striking stunts performed by Cruise's character Ethan Hunt, as he is desperate to complete his all-important mission.

From plot to breath-taking stunts, 3 major takeaways from the final trailer for Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

1) An astoundingly chilling train-crash

The final trailer for the upcoming installment in the popular Mission Impossible franchise displays a series of jaw-dropping glimpses. One of the biggest takeaways from the critic-response-heavy trailer is a chilling train-crash scene featuring Cruise and co-actor Hayley Atwell.

The trailer begins with this particular scene where a bridge is seen completely collapsing into a deep water body surrounded by rocky hills. With the bridge collapsing, a train is seen getting exploded and crash-landing into the water as well.

Tom Crusie's Ethan Hunt and Hayley Atwell's Grace are seen inside the train at the time of the explosion. However, with the former's unimaginable skills, it seems like both are going to make it out alive from the dangerous situation.

2) Ethan Hunt looks more fearless and determined than ever to fulfill his mission

The final trailer for the movie also highlights the determination within the protagonist, Ethan Hunt, to complete his mission for which he is willing to go to any lengths, even if it means putting the lives of his loved ones in danger as well. In the trailer, the character is seen saying to another character, "Stay out of my way," before the trailer jumps into more action-packed sequences.

Needless to say, Tom Cruise looks absolutely stunning and fearless throughout the final trailer. As shown in the trailer, one of the critics has said, while commenting on his performance in the movie:

"Tom Crusie has outdone himself."

3) Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will give viewers some "pulse-pounding" stunts

The final trailer has given the movie a final push by giving away a lot of remarkable stunt sequences from the upcoming action-thriller spy movie. It's no secret that Tom Crusie is the ultimate expert when it comes to extraordinary stunts. However, by the looks of the trailer, it seems like the actor has gone the extra mile this time to present his fans with some startling stunts.

The actor is seen free-falling, flying, running at bullet speed, and racing cars without a care in the world throughout the entire trailer. At moments, it feels like he didn't even stop to take a look at his surroundings or situations, before diving in. By the looks of critics' reviews and the trailer itself, it's safe to say that the audience is in for a breath-taking ride.

Catch Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, arriving in theaters on Wednesday, July 12, all across the United States.

