''Oppenheimer and Barbie are going to sweep'': Fans react as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One set to open with $90 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One might be another blockbuster for Tom Cruise after last year’s Top Gun: Maverick, as per box office projections. The Hollywood Reporter, citing polling estimates, stated that the spy actioner might pocket an impressive $90 million after its initial five-day run at the domestic commercial window.

The five-day release is because Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on Wednesday, July 12. The collection has been calculated until Sunday, July 16, which is admittedly a terrific start for the much-awaited tentpole.

However, the numbers elicited mixed reactions on Twitter. As soon as Discussing Film disclosed the earnings, one of the users remarked that Barbie and Oppenheimer "are going to sweep" upon their release.

Fan reacting to box office news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Notably, Barbie and Oppenheimer are opening on July 21, a week after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. And as per a recent report, Oppenheimer’s wide IMAX capture has Cruise all riled up.

The Puck report stated that while Dead Reckoning Part One will enjoy an IMAX release for the first week, it will lose it all when Oppenheimer hits theaters. The Christopher Nolan directorial will apparently be shown on all IMAX screens across the US due to an exclusive deal, which has reportedly angered Cruise.

Box office opening numbers for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One leave netizens divided

In its piece, The Hollywood Reporter said that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will collect a solid $65 million or probably more over the three-day weekend and reach a minimum of $90 million at the end of five days of its premiere.

This will even top 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which boasts the titular franchise’s highest opener at $61.2 million (not adjusted for inflation). The Christopher McQuarrie directorial is the seventh installment of the series and is expected to be the best performer of all.

However, it seems the projected opening score has left netizens divided. While many vociferously supported Tom Cruise and the movie, several voiced doubts after the popular cultural portal Discussing Film tweeted the statistic.

Fans reacting to box office news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans divided over box office news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans reacting to box office news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

In a separate article, The Hollywood Reporter said that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in China on July 14, almost the same day as North America. This is a smart strategic move given that the Asian country is the world’s second-biggest theatrical commercial market and that the team will save on promotional and marketing budgets.

Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick wasn’t released there on political grounds, so Dead Reckoning might just compensate for the hunger of his fans in that country.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12.

Poll : 0 votes