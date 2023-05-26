Mission Impossible series and 4 action-packed movies led by Tom Cruise

A new trailer for Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 was released recently. The seventh installment in the Mission Impossible franchise, the film promises thrilling stunts, impressive action sequences, and the return of Ethan Hunt.

Apart from Cruise reprising his role, the film will also star Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny.

Tom Cruise is renowned for his dedication to performing his own stunts in his films, which has earned him a reputation as one of the most daring actors in Hollywood. Here are five popular action movies featuring the actor.

1) The Mission Impossible series

The Mission: Impossible franchise follows the adventures of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an agent of the fictional spy agency Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The films revolve around Hunt and his team undertaking dangerous missions to prevent global catastrophes.

The six films in the franchise have all been critical and commercial successes, earning praise for their thrilling action sequences, intricate plots, and Tom Cruise's charismatic performance as Ethan Hunt. Cruise is also famously known for performing many of his own stunts, which has become a defining characteristic of the franchise.

The Mission: Impossible films have become one of the most successful action series of all time, garnering a dedicated fan base and continuing to entertain audiences with each new installment.

2) Top Gun (1986)

Top Gun follows the story of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a young and talented naval aviator. The film primarily revolves around his experiences at the United States Navy's Fighter Weapons School, popularly known as Top Gun.

Maverick and his Radar Intercept Officer (RIO), Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) are selected to join Top Gun, along with other elite pilots from different squadrons to improve their combat skills and learn advanced aerial tactics. As Maverick trains at Top Gun, he faces personal and professional challenges, confronts his insecurities, and learns the importance of teamwork and discipline.

Top Gun was a massive commercial success and received positive reviews for its thrilling action sequences, memorable characters, and impressive aerial cinematography. The film also propelled Tom Cruise to even greater stardom, solidifying his status as a leading action star.

3) Jack Reacher (2012)

Based on Lee Child's novel One Shot (2005), Jack Reacher follows the titular character, played by Tom Cruise, a former military police officer turned vigilante. The story revolves around Reacher being drawn into a case where a sniper is accused of killing several people. Reacher becomes involved in the investigation and works to uncover the truth, taking on powerful adversaries along the way.

The film is characterized by its gritty and intense action sequences, suspenseful storytelling, and a focus on Reacher's strong sense of justice. Tom Cruise's portrayal captures Reacher's stoic and resourceful nature, highlighting his physical prowess and deductive abilities.

As with most of his other works, Cruise performed his own driving stunts in the film. The film was a massive success, gaining praise and acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

4) Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow is a science fiction action film based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka's Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill. The film stars Tom Cruise as Major William Cage, and Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski, in leading roles.

The story is set in a future Earth that is invaded by a hostile alien race known as the Mimics. It follows Major Cage, a military public relations officer with no combat experience, who finds himself thrown into a battle against the Mimics.

Cage manages to kill a powerful Mimic Alpha, but in the process, he is killed and gets trapped in a time loop. The film follows Cage's adventures as he tries to exit the loop, learning from his mistakes and gaining knowledge along the way.

Edge of Tomorrow received critical acclaim for its inventive storytelling, visual effects, and strong performances. The film's innovative take on the time loop concept, combined with its high-stakes action and compelling characters, has made it a favorite among science fiction and action movie enthusiasts.

5) Knight and Day (2010)

Knight and Day follows the adventures of a secret agent, Roy Miller (Tom Cruise), and a woman who accidentally gets caught up in his world, June Havens (Cameron Diaz). After a chance encounter that quickly turns into a whirlwind of danger and excitement, June discovers that Roy is a rogue spy and has been framed for a crime he didn't commit.

As Roy and June go on the run together, they find themselves involved in a series of thrilling escapades across various international locations. June becomes an unwitting accomplice as she is swept up in the chaos and danger surrounding Roy.

Knight and Day blends action, comedy, and romance as Roy and June navigate their way through shootouts, car chases, and close encounters with their enemies. The film received positive reviews and remains an enjoyable and entertaining film for fans of action-comedies.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will premiere on July 12, 2023.

