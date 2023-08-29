The Killer trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways from David Fincher's upcoming project

After a long period of waiting, David Fincher fans finally have something good to ponder upon - the trailer for the highly-anticipated The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender in the leading, titular role.

While Mindhunter may never again come back to finish the brilliant story, Fincher fans will finally get to see the brilliant director return for another crime-drenched round with his first film since Mank.

The highly stylized trailer, which screams Fincher's signature style, gives a glimpse at the dark, dingy, and often dangerous world of the assassin (played by Fassbender) as he takes on missions that may be slightly too expensive.

The fast-paced trailer does leave a lot to be desired, aptly raising the excitement without giving up too much.

The Killer will make its debut in the coming week at the Venice International Film Festival. It will proceed to get a limited theatrical release in October, before dropping worldwide on Netflix on November 10, 2023, effectively ending a long David Fincher drought.

Three major takeaways from the trailer of The Killer

Expand Tweet

#1. The return of the King of Crime

Despite many masterpieces surrounding the crime genre over the past decade, few have managed to capture viewers quite like David Fincher. From his signature camera micro-movements to the use of psyche in criminal stories, the trailer gives a glimpse at everything that David Fincher is renowned for.

Much like Mindhunter, the trailer for The Killer hints at a gory, edge-of-the-seat story rooted mainly in the psyche of the titular character.

#2. A handful of talent

Much like Fincher's earlier works, the upcoming crime thriller will also feature a huge ensemble of talent, including the brilliant Michael Fassbender, whose inclusion in the project had previously received great reception from viewers.

Additionally, the film will also feature the exceptional Tilda Swinton, well-known for her adaptiveness to any kind of role and fascinatingly tough portrayals. It will also feature the likes of Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Charles Parnell.

Fincher is also joined by Andrew Kevin Walker, who wrote the screenplay for this project. This pair has provided the world with some of the best works of cinema in the past, including Fight Club and Seven.

#3. Deeply atmospheric setting

The short and precise trailer does not give away much from the premise, but it makes us believe that The Killer will also feature an eerily tight atmosphere, which will likely play as the main backdrop in the story.

Fincher's use of great world-building and atmospheric thrillers goes back to his earliest works. This is aided by some great cinematography work by Erik Messerschmidt, who also worked for Mindhunter.

Expand Tweet

The Killer is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name written by Alexis Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon. The film has been in the works, in some way or the other, for years now.

The story follows an assassin, who after a failed attempt, battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt that he keeps claiming is not personal. This was also seen in the trailer for the film.

The Killer will premiere globally on Netflix on November 10, 2023.