David Fincher’s The Killer: Release date, plot, and more 

David Fincher's The Killer is set to make a worldwide release on Netflix on November 10, 2023. Fincher is known for his masterful storytelling and unique visual style with which he creates cinematic experiences for his fans. In the upcoming movie, he has Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton as the lead characters.

Based on Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel series illustrated by Luc Jacamon by the same name, The Killer is being produced by Ceán Chaffin and Dede Gardner. As fans eagerly await the teaser for the movie, a few behind the scene images have been dropped by Netflix.

So far, Netflix has revealed the official synopsis of the movie which reads:

"After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

Fincher, known for his thriller mysteries like Zodiac and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, will be reuniting with his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for the upcoming project.

David Fincher makes a comeback with another mysterious tale, The Killer

The announcement for David Fincher's upcoming psychological action thriller was initially made in November 2007. At the time, Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment was announced as the production company with Paramount Pictures as the distribution partner.

By February 2021, Fincher was reportedly in the works with Netflix and had onboarded Michael Fassbender onto the cast.

While not a lot of details about The Killer are available, it is known that it is the story of an initially unnamed assassin. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt started filming in November 2021 in Paris and continued in St. Charles, Illinois in March 2022. The film wrapped up within ten days of its shooting in Illinois.

The movie features multi-award winner Tilda Swinton, known for Michael Clayton (2007), who joined the cast in October 2021. Actors in supporting roles include Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Arliss Howard (Moneyball), Sophie Charlotte (Meu nome é Gal), and Sala Baker (Lord of the Rings). The background score has been credited to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The upcoming film has garnered a positive reaction from the Chief of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera. Alberto told The Deadline that the film is based on a French graphic novel and is "very violent." He described the film as "breathtaking from beginning to end." Barbera also praised Fassbender for his role.

"Michael Fassbender is fantastic. I’d be surprised if these movies weren’t in the Oscar race," Alberto Barbera added.

With a run time of 113 minutes, The Killer is set to debut at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September 2023. It will debut alongside Ridley Scott's Napoleon, Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon.

More on David Fincher

The Killer is poised to be yet another nail-biting thriller from David Fincher who is known for Fight Club, The Social Network, and Gone Girl. The director has been riding high on his television productions which include the recent Love, Death and Robots. It had received three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

Jesabel @JesabelRaay Christopher Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER

Denis Villeneuve’s DUNE: PART TWO

David Fincher’s THE KILLER

Michael Mann’s FERRARI

Yorgos Lanthimos’ POOR THINGS

Martin Scorsese’s KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON



What a phenomenal year for cinematic juggernauts & this isn’t even the half of it.

Even though there is no announcement for a third season of Mindhunter (2017-2019), Fincher has moved ahead with his upcoming project since its announcement in 2007.

David Fincher additionally worked on House of Cards (2013–2018) which won him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the pilot episode. He worked as the executive producer for the Netflix series Voir (2021) and directed Mank (2020) for Netflix again.

As mentioned earlier, The Killer is set to be released on Netflix on November 10, 2023.