“Tell him to finish Mindhunter instead”: Fans bombard David Fincher’s announcement about Se7en 4K Remaster

The legendary David Fincher has recently delivered a legendary news. The director is redoing his cult classic film Se7en in 4K, according to a recent announcement made by the director in a conversation with Steven Soderbergh at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Se7en is widely considered one of the best crime thrillers of all time and one of Fincher's finest works.

At the event, David Fincher revealed his plans to remake the classic thriller with newer technologies, saying:

"We’re going back and doing it in 4K from the original negative and we overscan it, oversample it, doing all of the due diligence and there’s a lot of shit that needs to be fixed,...Because there’s a lot of stuff that we now can add because of high dynamic range. You know, streaming media is a very different thing than 35 mm motion picture negative in terms of what it can actually retain. So there are, you know, a lot of blown-out windows that we have to kind of go back and ghost in a little bit of cityscape out there."

Though this meant excitement for most David Fincher's fans, there was still something that fans wanted from the veteran director. Yes, it is indeed Mindhunter season 3.

With this announcement, many fans flocked in to demand a Mindhunter season instead of a 4K remake of Se7en, which many believed to be already perfect.

Fans demand Mindhunter season 3 from David Fincher amidst Se7en's announcement

While there was no shortage of excitement upon the announcement of Se7en, it seems that fans still have a hard time letting go of Mindhunter. The series was cut short without a conclusion after two seasons, despite great critical acclaim. Over the years, it has developed a cult fan following.

The reactions to David Fincher's announcement about Se7en involved great excitement from fans as well as recurrent demands of Mindhunter.

Se7en was originally released in 1995. It starred Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and John C. McGinley in the leading role, alongside many others.

