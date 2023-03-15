What did Tilda Swinton say about masks? Actress slammed for remarks despite struggle with long COVID

British actress Tilda Swinton was slammed online after she said she won't be following COVID protocols on movie sets.

On March 13, the 62-year-old delivered a keynote address at South by Southwest, stating that she was defying the mask protocols, ahead of shooting for a new film:

"I'm actually just about to start shooting a picture in Ireland. And I was told, full disclosure, and I'm sure this is being recorded — people in Ireland might hear it — to wear a mask at all times. I'm not wearing a mask because I'm super healthy and I've had COVID so many times and I'm so full of antibodies … and I have faith."

Swinton's latest comments come after she claimed in a 2022 interview with The Guardian that COVID had a personal impact on her life. At the time, she stated that she was still in the recovery phase from the symptoms of the viral disease that left her bedridden in August 2021 for almost three weeks. The actress shared:

"I was coughing like an old gentleman who smoked a pipe for 70 years, and had nasty vertigo. I got off relatively lightly, but the worst thing is how it affected my brain."

She added that she was having difficulty remembering her lines and was "still forgetting things," at the time.

Twitter was not happy with Tilda Swinton's remarks

After Tilda Swinton's comments about defying COVID masks went viral, the Twitterati slammed her. Several users pointed out that she suffered adverse effects from COVID last year and still stated that she won't be wearing masks.

Meanwhile, others were shocked by her comments and said they did not expect such a celebrated actress to make these remarks.

Dr. Genevieve Eastabrook MD FRCSC (she/her) @placentadoc Tilda Swinton: I’m perfectly healthy after multiple COVID infections & refuse to wear a mask on set



Also Tilda Swinton: I have long COVID & can’t remember my lines (or apparently, anything else) Tilda Swinton: I’m perfectly healthy after multiple COVID infections & refuse to wear a mask on setAlso Tilda Swinton: I have long COVID & can’t remember my lines (or apparently, anything else) https://t.co/BhzHr0bk0e

Chris @chrisholly71



She had long covid last year and refuses to mask this year.



Even knowing it can cause lingering damage, she refuses to protect others from that. @placentadoc I read the article about her and realized you have the timeline backwards.She had long covid last year and refuses to mask this year.Even knowing it can cause lingering damage, she refuses to protect others from that. @placentadoc I read the article about her and realized you have the timeline backwards.She had long covid last year and refuses to mask this year.Even knowing it can cause lingering damage, she refuses to protect others from that.

koidukas @K0idukas @placentadoc @1goodtern The very people who wear daily hideous costumes, tons of make-up, wigs, prostetics, high heels, jewlery, gain&loose weight, hair etc in/for a set, now refuse to wear a mask. Imagine an orc from LOTR saying: no, I'm not gonna wear that mask. @placentadoc @1goodtern The very people who wear daily hideous costumes, tons of make-up, wigs, prostetics, high heels, jewlery, gain&loose weight, hair etc in/for a set, now refuse to wear a mask. Imagine an orc from LOTR saying: no, I'm not gonna wear that mask.

ValleyWitch ☽ @NINETIESWITCH Tilda Swinton saying she's "very healthy" and not going to follow covid mask protocol while speaking abt her upcoming Ireland film shoot is so funny considering she also said she had covid multiple times. Like...hunny...if someone is sick that costs the production money. Tilda Swinton saying she's "very healthy" and not going to follow covid mask protocol while speaking abt her upcoming Ireland film shoot is so funny considering she also said she had covid multiple times. Like...hunny...if someone is sick that costs the production money.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swinton's comments.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swinton's comments.

🏳️‍🌈🦖Glockymolo🐓🏳️‍⚧️ @CPhT_LVN_RN @placentadoc Sometimes wonder if covid infections influence behavior like that theory that toxoplasmosis turns people into Crazy Cat People. @placentadoc Sometimes wonder if covid infections influence behavior like that theory that toxoplasmosis turns people into Crazy Cat People.

Michael Green @MichaelSGreen13 @placentadoc @DFisman So depressing. I admire Tilda Swinton as an actor, but evidently she does not worry about the health of others on set. She's not the only actor like this sadly. @placentadoc @DFisman So depressing. I admire Tilda Swinton as an actor, but evidently she does not worry about the health of others on set. She's not the only actor like this sadly.

Tilda Swinton felt "nice" to see audience's faces unmasked

During the same event, Tilda Swinton discussed the impact of COVID on the film industry, including the possibility that people would not go back to the theaters, after telling them that it was "very nice to see" their faces "unmasked."

"We've had different challenges in the last few years particularly, and some of them are lingering around people's belief in sitting in big spaces. Then this magical thing happened. You asked anybody, not just cine-nerds like us, what they really missed during the pandemic and they said the same things. They said friends, family, live music, cinema. Those were the only things people missed."

She then added:

"Look at you, I bet you none of you are wearing masks, as well. I mean, who knew that was gonna be possible?"

Tilda Swinton is not the only star who has denounced COVID protocols on set in recent times.

In February 2023, Woody Harrelson called the protocols "nonsense" and stated that no one should have the right to force others to get tested or wear masks.

He was joined by Tim Robbins, who seconded Harrelson's statement and said it was "time to end this charade."

Poll : 0 votes