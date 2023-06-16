“We’re going back and doing it in 4K”- David Fincher confirms Se7en 4K Remaster

While the disappointment about Mindhunter season 3 still looms large over David Fincher fans, there is something exciting to look forward to. In a recent discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival, Fincher confirmed while in conversation with fellow director and longtime friend Steven Soderbergh that he was indeed going to remake his cult classic Se7en in 4K.

The 1995 classic starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman is still considered one of the finest crime thrillers of all time and one of Fincher's best works in his diverse and brilliant career. Speaking about Se7en, he said:

"We’re going back and doing it in 4K from the original negative and we overscan it, oversample it, doing all of the due diligence and there’s a lot of sh*t that needs to be fixed."

David Fincher went on to elaborate on how he plans to keep the soul of the movie intact with changes to the quality, details, and other environmental factors that could benefit from the use of modern technological advancements.

Michael Warburton @MichaelWarbur17 David Fincher’s opening titles are often works of art in and of themselves.



By way of example…



SE7EN (1995) David Fincher’s opening titles are often works of art in and of themselves. By way of example…SE7EN (1995) https://t.co/ZBkPoT3J8a

Though Se7en is getting a 4K remaster, it is unlikely that the classic film will be in theaters once again. Fincher also spoke about other projects and his upcoming film, Killer, in the discussion, as reported by Variety.

"I’m not gonna take all the guns out of people’s hands and replace them with flashlights"- David Fincher on his idea of a remaster

As every Fincher fan would tell you, there was nothing wrong with Se7en. In fact, almost everything fell perfectly into place to make it a masterpiece worth remembering. However, there were still limitations in technology when the film was originally made in the 1990s. That is precisely what David Fincher plans on fixing in his new remaster.

"Because there’s a lot of stuff that we now can add because of high dynamic range. You know, streaming media is a very different thing than 35 mm motion picture negative in terms of what it can actually retain. So there are, you know, a lot of blown-out windows that we have to kind of go back and ghost in a little bit of cityscape out there," Fincher explained.

He further added that he's not in favor of changing what the film is.

“I'm fundamentally against the idea of changing what [the film] is...I’m not gonna take all the guns out of people’s hands and replace them with flashlights.”

So the crux of the film and perhaps the entire cut are going to remain the same, with the quality being the only thing getting altered in the new take on the popular film.

Moreover, David Fincher is also currently developing The Killer for Netflix, which also involves Fincher's long-term collaborator Andrew Kevin Walker. The upcoming Fincher film is an adaptation of the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent and stars Michael Fassbender as a cold-hearted assassin.

The Killer will also star Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton. The movie was shot during the COVID-19 restrictions, making it one of the tougher projects for David Fincher. He commented about this at the Tribeca Film Festival as well, saying:

"Shooting a movie last year with all the Covid protocols, working through a mask and the visor… I had no idea how much I was imparting with making faces and sound effects. It was a completely different experience."

Thankfully, with everything done and dusted, The Killer will premiere on Netflix on November 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes