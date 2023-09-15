How accurate is Ridley Scott's Napoleon compared to the real-life events?

Napoleon is the latest film from acclaimed director Ridley Scott, who delves into the life of the French dictator. Ridley Scott is known for directing historical epics and biopics, which have been generally well-received barring minute factual inaccuracies.

Bonaparte gained notoriety as the Emperor of France after establishing himself as a military leader during the French Revolution. In the upcoming film, Joaquin Phoenix plays the titular role of the dictator, who is characterized in the trailer as an emperor, lover, tyrant, and legend.

Phoenix and Scott have worked together twice before. He appeared in the 2003 film Gladiator as another historical character. Phoenix played the dictatorial Roman tyrant Commodus in an earlier role, though he is not as well-known as Napoleon and his portrayal is substantially romanticized.

Along with Joaquin Phoenix, who stars as the titular character, Vanessa Kirby stars as Bonaparte's wife, Joséphine. Sony Pictures will release Napoleon in the United States and the United Kingdom on November 22, 2023. The film will be available for streaming at a later date on Apple TV+.

How does Ridley Scott's Napoleon compare to events from real life?

The upcoming film is based on Napoleon Bonaparte's actual life and mostly shows the French dictator's ascent to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine.

The portrayal of Joaquin Phoenix is aesthetically pleasing in the teaser that has been released. He is depicted atop a ship, exuding the tenacity and ferocity of the fabled French conquistador. However, the question is how true the depiction of Bonaparte is in the film compared to his conquests in real life.

It's important to note that Phoenix's portrayal of the historical figure does not include a French accent, providing a distinctive take on the character. This original choice distinguishes the figure from earlier representations and gives it an exciting new dimension. Instead of using his native French, Joaquin Phoenix's version of the French ruler communicates in English. Phoenix's dependence on an American accent can be excused as artistic license.

Another modification concerns how tall the ruler actually was. Bonaparte is frequently portrayed as a small despot, but Owen Connelly's book Blundering to Glory: Napoleon's Military Campaigns refutes this idea by claiming that Bonaparte's height, which was roughly 5 feet 2 inches, was typical for French men. He was also characterized by the Russian poet Denis Davydov as being above 5 feet tall. Just that Bonaparte wasn't very tall for an aristocrat of his era. However, Phoenix, at 5 feet 8 inches tall, is the tallest of the two.

One of the most noteworthy accuracies that can be expected from the film is the ruler's conquest of Egypt. The French dictator carried out victorious military operations against the Mamluks of the Ottoman Empire close to the Pyramids, as Ridley Scott's epic film portrays the hero against the backdrop of the Sphinx. Napoleon wanted to conquer Egypt in order to give himself a territorial advantage over the British. He was eventually forced to depart Egypt, though, when his own troops succumbed to the bubonic plague and he was routed by the British in a naval conflict.

The film is set to explore how Bonaparte rose to power through a variety of conquests and eventually became the ruler of post-French Revolution France.

Ridley Scott's upcoming project is ready to transport viewers to a bygone era of conquest and ambition thanks to a fantastic cast, magnificent footage, and an exclusive theatrical release. The film will be released across theatres on November 22, 2023.