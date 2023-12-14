Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is making a comeback in 2024 in a new format and a new avatar. The 2005 blockbuster starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie revolved around the couple's marriage when they discovered they were both spies for rival organizations

The film was pleasant and amusing, with the audience rooting for this couple through every sultry and macho moment. The premise was simple yet effective. 18 years later, the famous film is being remade as a TV series on Prime Video.

The first trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith was released on December 7, 2023, by Amazon Prime Video. The trailer, which is set to Shirley Bassey's (Where Do I Begin) Love Story, depicts the title couple striving to conceal their true identities as global super spies while still managing to preserve their social life and romance in New York.

3 Key Takeaways from Mr. & Mrs. Smith Trailer

1) Mr. & Mrs. Smith feature an ensemble cast including Donald Glover and Paul Dano

The original film featured two superstars, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The latest adaptation features Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in lead roles. From the looks of the trailer, the two fit in well to portray the spy couple.

The pairing of Glover and Erskine suggests that they will stay true to the action and twisted romance seen in the original work. Notable actors, including Michaela Coel, Paul Dano, and John Turturro, joined the cast as it grew. Parker Posey and Wagner Moura joined the cast around September 2022, reportedly taking on regular roles for the show.

More than a year later, in December 2023, it was announced that Úrsula Corberó, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Sarah Paulson, Alexander Skarsgård, and Sharon Horgan would also be making guest appearances in the series.

2) The trailer puts a new twist on the old story

A still from the series (image via Amazon Prime Video)

In this adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers get positions with a shadowy spy organization that promises them a glamorous life filled with travel, luxury, and espionage, as well as a dream Manhattan brownstone. The drawback? Mr. and Mrs. John Smith and Jane Smith are new identities in an arranged marriage.

Each week, John and Jane face a new marital milestone while also managing a risky endeavor. When they develop true feelings for one another, their intricate cover story becomes even more entangled.

3) The series has been shot across New York City

A still from the series (image via Amazon Prime Video)

The trailer features glimpses from across New York City. There are scenes from the New York subways and also shots of the cityscape. Filming is said to have taken place in the summer of 2022, with most of the filming taking place in and around New York City.

However, there is a sense of a beach and a snowcapped mountain portrayed in the clip, and it can be predicted that Mr. and Mrs. Smith's tasks would take them to other settings.

Be sure to catch Mr. & Mrs. Smith when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 2, 2024. There can be some amazing performances expected from the two leads, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, as they play the roles of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, respectively, in this highly anticipated revamp of the 2005 blockbuster film.