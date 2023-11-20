How long were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married? Details explored

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once considered the most enviable couple in all of Hollywood, a place that is already star-studded with many others of the same nature. But Jolie and Pitt always stood out, thanks to their off-screen charm and their pristine acting careers, which are amongst the best Hollywood has ever seen.

However, their long relationship and marriage ultimately came crumbling down, something that many could not see coming.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dated for 12 years, which was enough to make headlines almost every week. But their marriage, which took place in August 2014 at their estate in France, sadly came crashing down within two years.

Angelina Jolie reportedly filed for a divorce in 2016, barely completing two years with her long-term partner in the bond of marriage.

Since then, a high-profile legal battle has taken the place of the once-esteemed "it" couple. Despite Jolie filing for divorce much earlier, her marriage to Brad Pitt officially ended in April 2019.

A full timeline of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's first interaction is the stuff of legends. Many already know how the two came face to face during the shooting of Mr and Mrs Smith. Now a cult film, this paved the way for the couple to begin dating, but not without its drawbacks.

During the time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married and were also quite a high-profile couple in Hollywood. But soon after Pitt met Jolie, the two began dating as Pitt separated from Aniston.

After 12 long years of dating, which was made much more turbulent by a constantly obsessive Hollywood crowd and fans, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married in 2014 at the chapel of Château Miraval, the family's estate in the French village of Correns. The intimate ceremony only allowed 20 of their closest friends.

But only two years since then, on September 20, 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. She also requested physical custody of all six children the couple shared. She also did not demand child support.

On the other hand, Pitt asked for both joint legal and physical custody of their six children in his filing.

Back in the time, Brad Pitt told People Magazine:

"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."

In 2018, the couple's legal battles, which had lasted years by then, intensified as Jolie claimed Pitt did not pay any "meaningful" child support when the court asked Jolie to repair the relationship between their children and Pitt. Brad Pitt hit back saying he paid $9 million after their separation in 2016, denying the accusations.

This battle dragged on even after 2019 when the couple officially divorced.

In 2021, Pitt finally managed to get joint custody after Judge John Ouderkirk issued a detailed ruling. The same year, Jolie managed to get Judge John Ouderkirk dismissed for being biased towards Pitt.

With more details coming in as recently as last year, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's long-drawn affair is still far from over.