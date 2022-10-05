“Completely untrue”: Brad Pitt’s representative denies claims as Angelina Jolie details alleged abuse by ex-husband

A countersuit filed by American actress Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt has revealed new details of the duo's alleged altercation on a plane ride in 2016.

As per the documents filed on October 4, the 47-year-old actress alleged that Brad Pitt choked her and one of their children while hitting another during a private jet ride in September 2016 from France to Los Angeles. The former duo have been battling over their joint French winery, Chateau Miraval.

A representative for the 58-year-old actor has denied the allegations, stating they are "completely untrue."

As per the latest filings, the Maleficient actress alleges that Brad Pitt was drunk and furious on the flight when he poured beer on her and "beer and wine" on their six children, who, at the time, were between 8 and 15 years old.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's fight began before they boarded their private jet when the Fight Club actor accused Jolie of being "too deferential to the children."

The suit states that after the plane took off, their fight continued and became physical when Pitt "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall" and also kept hitting the flight's ceiling in anger.

Angelina Jolie alleges that her kids jumped in to protect her

In documents filed on October 4, Angelina Jolie alleged that after Brad Pitt pushed her against the bathroom wall, he did not stop, which led her kids to intervene and protect her.

"Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying."

After they all landed in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie woke him up and informed him that she was taking the children to a hotel, to which Pitt called her a "b**ch" and told them, "f**k you all."

Five days after the incident, Jolie filed for divorce, something which has been of media interest and even an FBI investigation.

Reports of the alleged abuse came to the limelight soon after the incident, but the details were kept under wraps by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. After an investigation, the federal authorities declined to bring criminal charges against Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce was finalized in 2019 after they married in 2014. Since then, they have been having court battles over their children and, now, their Chateau Miraval vineyard.

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie in February 2022 after she sold her half of the Miraval Vineyard to Tenute del Mondo last year. Pitt claimed that the duo agreed that neither would sell the estate without each other's permission.

In her countersuit, Jolie denies having any such agreement and stated that she sold her half of the estate to gain "financial independence."

