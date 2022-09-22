What is Brad Pitt's skincare routine? Everything to know about actor's genderless skincare line Le Domaine

Brad Pitt has launched a genderless skincare line called Le Domaine. The actor and director announced his new collection that uses grape-based antioxidants from Chateau Miraval, which allowed him to combine his wisdom about wine and his newfound love for skincare.

Pitt developed the new genderless skincare line in partnership with the Perrin family. He previously worked with the Chateau Beaucastel vintners to launch the Chateau Miraval Cotes de Provence Rose wine.

The actor, who owns a stake in Chateau Miraval with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, aims to use all the natural products from the winery to create the products in his skincare line.

bored @siimply_chloe Le Domaine is Brad Pitt's new skincare brand, a science-meets-nature line of genderless skin care essentials #bradpitt Le Domaine is Brad Pitt's new skincare brand, a science-meets-nature line of genderless skin care essentials #bradpitt https://t.co/B4ZvT62FIM

Speaking about his new line, Brad Pitt said:

“Le Domaine is not meant to be a celebrity brand. It is an anti-aging cosmetics range for every man and woman. I love the idea of a genderless line.”

In an interview with British Vogue, the actor spoke about his skincare line, regime and ex-partner Gwyneth Paltrow's influence on the same.

What is ‘Le Domaine’ all about? Details explored as Brad Pitt shares his skincare regime

After conquering the movie industry, Brad Pitt has now entered the beauty line as he launches his own brand of skincare goods, Le Domaine. The actor started the line with the aim of bringing skincare back to the basics of nature, as Pitt has created this line with some really fine wine.

While talking about the inclusions in the brand, Brad said:

“Our goal is to imitate the organic cycles of nature. There is no waste in nature. Anything left over or discarded becomes food for something else. This exemplary circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine.”

Williambradpitt @officiallbrad25 Introducing Le Domaine, a science-meets-nature essentials Introducing Le Domaine, a science-meets-nature essentials https://t.co/uFjCC7CUm6

Brad Pitt also spoke about how his former partner Gwyneth Paltrow influenced him to create the brand. Speaking about this, he said:

“I love what Gwyneth has done with Goop. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

While talking about his new brand, he confessed that while there are new products coming in every day, he has seen a real difference visually in his skin by using his own products.

dave lackie @davelackie Interesting news from Hollywood this morning. Brad Pitt is launching a genderless skincare collection called Le Domaine. He says he was inspired with what Gwyneth Paltrow has done with GOOP. Interesting news from Hollywood this morning. Brad Pitt is launching a genderless skincare collection called Le Domaine. He says he was inspired with what Gwyneth Paltrow has done with GOOP. https://t.co/mDjVmZICWj

He also spoke about his beauty regime, for which he thanked his ex, Gwyneth, as she was the one to introduce him to skincare and beauty. He talked about how he now cleanses his face and uses a serum in the morning, followed by a day cream. While at night, he again makes sure to cleanse his face and then uses a serum and night cream. He also admitted that he has a simple skincare routine for himself.

At the same time, Brad made it clear that he would not be the face of the brand.

Talking about the genderless collection, the products range from $80 to $380. The skincare range is available on the official website of Le Domaine, and the range of products currently available are as follows:

The Serum: $385.00 USD The Cream: $320 USD The Fluid Cream: $310 USD The Cleansing Emulsion: $80 USD

Brad Pitt's new line, Le Domaine, would be available on the official website. (Image via Le Domaine)

Each of these come in a chic bottle, that also have refills available starting from $260 and going up till $350. The shipping of items in specific parts of the world will begin on October 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far