I was originally a fan: Angelina Jolie says filming with Ma Dong-seok for The Eternals was a dream at Korean press conference

Actor Ma Dong-seok plays the role of Gilgamesh in the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals. The Train to Busan actor took part in the South Korean press conference ahead of the release of the film and it was here that Angelina Jolie appeared to support the actor.

Angelina Jolie and Ma Dong-seok have spoken about traveling to South Korea for a press conference of The Eternals. However, due to the COVID-19 situation across the world, the press conference did not take shape as planned. Yet, the Maleficient actor supported Ma Dong-seok by appearing with him during the interviews.

Statement from Ma Dong-seok about Angelina Jolie at The Eternals conference

Ma Dong-seok spoke about working with Angelina Jolie and said,

"When we were filming, it was before COVID-19. We used to talk about how we both want to go to Korea to greet everyone and meet our Korean fans. It was unfortunate with [COVID-19] spreading all over the world for two years now, so when I told her I'm attending a Korean press conference, she came to support me."

Angelina Jolie spoke about her experience of working with Ma Dong-seok and shooting action sequences with him. She said:

Filming with [Ma Dong Suk] was like a dream. I was originally a fan, but while filming the action scenes, I had an unbelievable experience.

The Eternals is directed by The Rider director Chloe Zhao. The script was written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo and the cast of the film is extensive. In addition to Angelina Jolie and Ma Dong-seok, the film also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.

The film is slated to be released on November 4 in South Korea and on November 5 in the US. The movie portrays a race of ancient human beings created a million years ago by the cosmic entities known as the Celestials. It was speculated that the Eternals will center on the being called Sersi in the first part. The film is an adaptation of the 1976 comic by Jack Kirby.

