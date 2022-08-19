Does Brad Pitt see his kids? Relationship explored amid alleged FBI report revelations

American actor Brad Pitt compared one of his six kids with Angelina Jolie to "a f—ing Columbine kid" during an airplane row, as per new FBI records.

On August 18, news outlet Page Six reported the details of the newly obtained documents, which detailed the marriage-ending fight between the duo where the 58-year-old actor was allegedly drunk.

The incident occurred on September 14, 2016, when the Jolie-Pitt family were onboard a private jet and were traveling from France to Los Angeles when the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star got embroiled in a fight that ended with Jolie filing for divorce six days later.

As per the report obtained by the outlet, Angelina could see Brad getting mad when they were fighting before asking him what was wrong.

Brad Pitt allegedly referenced the 1999 Colorado school shooting that killed 12 kids and a teacher.

“That kid looks like a f—ing Columbine kid.”

Although it's unclear who Pitt was referring to at the time, the comment started a violent feud between the two, Jolie said in the reports.

The verbal fight turned physical, with Brad Pitt reportedly grabbing her by the head and shaking her before pushing her into the bathroom wall. He even called Jolie "crazy" and said, "you're f—ing up this family."

In the reports, Jolie even claimed that Brad started yelling at her when she said she would take the kids to a California hotel to rest and even submitted pictures of her alleged abuse with the FBI. However, the actor was cleared of all child abuse claims.

Yes, Brad Pitt does see his kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six kids, Maddox (20), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16), Pax (18), and twins Vivienne and Knox (14).

The former duo adopted Maddox in 2005 after they started dating, followed by Zahara. In 2006, they welcomed their biological daughter, Shiloh, and adopted Pax from Vietnam a year later. Then, in 2008, Pitt and Jolie welcomed their twins, Knox and Vivienne.

Ever since the two divorced in 2019, they have been caught up in a lengthy custody battle over their kids, with Jolie being granted sole custody of the minor kids and Pitt getting visitation permission. However, in 2021, he was awarded joint custody of the children.

In 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Brad's relationship with Maddox and Pax "continues to be nonexistent.” This is presumably due to the 2016 private jet altercation, where the 20-year-old testified against his father.

Aside from all the drama, an insider told Us Weekly that the Fight Club actor is on good terms with all his kids.

“He thinks the world of all of his children and loves having them over at his place in L.A., where they enjoy long meals together, take walks around the estate and sometimes drive up the coast where they’ll enjoy hikes on the beach.”

A source recently told People Magazine that Brad Pitt enjoys his time with his "younger" kids.

"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them."

Another insider revealed to Us Weekly that Brad Pitt makes sure to meet the children away from the limelight.

“Brad is very big on keeping his time with the kids extremely private, he shields them from scrutiny and is extremely protective that way.”

As of now, neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt have commented on the FBI documents or the claims made by sources.

