The Riddler: Year One #2 Review - Paul Dano's 'The Batman' prequel comic returns with another great outing

So far, The Riddler: Year One is making an excellent case for itself as the second issue of the ongoing comic book series returns with another great outing. A dark series set in the underbelly of Gotham that just happens to be the prequel to The Batman and is written by the man behind the Riddler himself, Paul Dano - this is a real knockout issue.

With Stevan Subic's beautiful art taking over the second issue of The Riddler: Year One, this book provided a darker take that showcased Edward in a sympathetic light. And as we see the world of The Batman being fleshed out even more, it's great to see where this comic is going.

The Riddler: Year One #2 makes for a compelling tale

A page from The Riddler: Year One #2 (Image via DC Comics)

Paul Dano's writing is in full force here, as you can feel the weight of Edward's characterization. Just trying to do the right thing while being put down by everyone, Dano frames this story like a character study that evokes shades of 2019's Joker that saw Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime showcased in a similar light. Dano does a great job of fleshing out his character here.

In this particular comic, we see him pick up on the accounting lead from the last time and find more corruption in his workplace while questioning his purpose in the world. Discovering that a lot of dirty money is being laundered through the renewal fund set up by Thomas Wayne, The Riddler: Year One #2 does a good job of tying into The Batman.

Does a great job at fleshing out the world of The Batman

Over here, we see why Edward always had his eyes set on the Renewal Fund that Thomas Wayne set up. Directly tying into Carmine Falcone's crime syndicate, we see his progression into deciding why he wants to go after these people and how Batman might be a great way to do this. It just retroactively makes the film much better as you learn more about the villain.

There are some great Easter Eggs dropped in over here, too, with Metropolis directly showcased on a train ticket. While it probably doesn't mean much, it's nice to know that the larger DC world exists out of Gotham in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe.

Stevan Subic's art remains stellar

Stevan Subic's art again remains a highlight. He draws the world like a fever dream with great use of color, shadows, and depth. Mostly seen from Edward's point of view, it helps get into the troubled mindset of the character and makes for a compelling read. His illustration of Batman almost makes it seem like a monster of the shadows and cements him as this creature of the night.

Final thoughts

The final page of The Riddler: Year One #2 (Image via DC Comics)

The Riddler: Year One #2 is another outstanding outing that further propels the story of Paul Dano's enigmatic villain. A great backstory topped off with some great art, leaving readers eager for the next issue.

