The Riddler: Year One Review - Paul Dano's prequel comic adds a new layer to the world of Matt Reeves' The Batman

The announcement of Paul Dano writing The Riddler: Year One, a comic written by the actor who portrayed the villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman, was met with excitement. With the first issue out now, Paul Dano has crafted a story that not only adds a new layer to this cinematic world, but also progresses the character of Edward Nashton.

Written by Paul Dano, The Riddler: Year One also features art from Stevan Subic and is being published under DC's Black Label comic book series.

The Riddler: Year One expands on the character of Edward Nashton

In one of this year's most brilliant performances, Paul Dano brought forward a rendition of the Riddler that felt very Zodiac-type. He had a sense of dread attached to him, especially as he left messages and hidden clues at his crime scenes that hinted towards his next victim. Alternately, his clues also unlocked dirty revelations about the underbelly of the cesspool that is Gotham City.

The story here provides as to what pushed him to that point.

A gifted forensic accountant checking for irregularities, Edward Nashton has been working for five years. However, a young prospect who has more cash in his pocket gets a higher position than him in just five months. The Riddler: Year One puts forward that unfair nature that Nashton faces and it makes you root for him in a way.

Dano's writing shines

Batman in The Riddler: Year One (Image via DC Comics)

Paul Dano crafts up a backstory and origins that shows just how down on his luck this guy is. Socially incapable and not having a lick of charisma to his name, Edward is always looking for that one big break. When he does manage to crack something big, it gets pushed under the bed. It creates for a dynamic that hones in on the aspect of why he feels everything is wrong with the city.

It also brings about a scene that showcases what leads to him being inspired by Batman. It was, of course, great seeing the Bat once again, but the best part about it is that it creates an interconnectivity that feels very much natural. Not only that, it adds to the character too with how he interacts with the public and what the general notion surrounding him is.

riddler of the day! @riddlerOTD // riddler year one spoilers



for all the riddler autism truthers out there // riddler year one spoilersfor all the riddler autism truthers out there https://t.co/1P2i63OKmO

Throughout The Riddler: Year One, there are references to the film's word kept that honestly seem very exciting. Of course, I won't spoil them, but overall it is some really impressive stuff.

The art is a highlight

A page from The Riddler: Year One (Image via DC Comics)

Stevan Subic's art also brings about a new sense to Gotham. It was pretty much agreed upon that The Batman's Gotham was one of the best renditions of the city, and that is carried on over here with how the art presents it. Quite a lot of it is seen through Edward's POV, and it looks like a fever dream featuring a nightmare that is eating you up.

Great use of colors and a unique sense of art, it makes the comic a visually compelling read with a bunch of storytelling happening in its panels too.

Final Verdict

The Riddler: Year One is a compelling backstory that's held up wonderfully by the writing of Paul Dano and the art of Stevan Subic. Adding some much-needed backstory and a great sense of continuity, the comic will be a treat for The Batman fans.

Poll : 0 votes