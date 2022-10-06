What to expect from Riddler: Year One? Exploring details behind The Batman spinoff prequel comic

With Riddler: Year One just around the corner, fans will be sent back once again to the Gotham that Matt Reeves crafted and showcased in The Batman. Paul Dano will be writing the comic and the art will be provided by Stevan Subic. The series is set to detail the origins of the Riddler, and fans can't wait to see what the new release has in store for them.

Riddler: Year One has a considerable amount of hype behind it, seeing as to how The Batman release was extremely successful earlier this year. With Dano's Edward Nashton being a villain that everyone loved, the demand to see more of him was definitely there.

While we don't know much about the comic itself, we do however know the backstory behind Riddler and what to expect from the upcoming series.

Riddler: Year One: What to Expect?

Written by the man who played the Riddler himself, Paul Dano fleshes out the story of the character that he took on in The Batman. With the series being published under DC's Black Label imprint of comic books, it will be a six-issue miniseries that will put a spotlight on the Zodiac-like killer.

The prequel to The Batman will showcase Edward Nashton in his early days as a forensic accountant as he figures out the deep corruption within Gotham. From the few stills available for the comic as of now, it looks like it will build up towards seeing Edward being inspired by Batman and learning to be the Riddler from him.

While plot details for the comic are still under wraps, the movie hinted at the backstory behind the villain, and deducing a bit from that, we do get an idea of what to expect from the upcoming release.

In The Batman, Edward Nashton is an orphan who stays at the Wayne Estate and builds resentment towards Bruce Wayne. This is because after Thomas and Martha die, the Renewal Fund gets forgotten about and distributed among the mob. This causes him to build a grudge against the officials of Gotham City.

When Batman shows up in Gotham, Edward gets inspired by him and sets out on his own path to take down those responsible for crime in the city. However, his methods deviate from Bruce's as Edward commits murder by setting up elaborate plans and is ruthless in his execution.

This eventually comes to a head when, in their confrontation, Batman calls the Riddler a psychopath when he is too late to stop him from blowing up the seawall.

Fans can expect Riddler: Year One to dive into that history behind Edward taking on his criminal persona. From a few glimpses of Riddler: Year One, it looks like that pretty much might be the focus of the comic. We can also expect to see a bit of his childhood at the orphanage, and a very dark take on the supervillain considering how he was portrayed in the film.

Riddler: Year One's first issue releases on October 25, 2022.

