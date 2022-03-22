Riddler Year One: All you need to know about The Batman prequel comic set to be written by Paul Dano

The Riddler is one of the most terrifying on-screen villains that comic book film fans have ever seen. In the latest The Batman film, Paul Dano's haunting, "Zodiac Killer" vibe version got high praise from the fan base and critics.

In an interview, the actor said how the Zodiac Killer vibe and the David Fincher films influenced his portrayal of Edward Nashton in the movie. Being the mastermind and one of the oldest Batman foes, The Riddler is often seen as a comical character and is usually easily defeated by the Caped Crusader.

But in the latest film, he plays a vital role in dismantling Batman's spirits and putting him in a psychological thriller state.

Paul Dano writing The Riddler prequel comic

After being inspired by his character and the rave reviews he received from fans and critics, actor Paul Dano has decided to pen down his prequel version in the form of a comic.

The Before The Batman comic, which is the official prequel story for the film, talks mainly about Bruce Wayne's origins and his journey towards becoming Batman. This version, however, might offer an entirely different perspective.

The Batman @TheBatman A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with "Riddler: Year One". Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theaters now. A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with "Riddler: Year One". Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theaters now. https://t.co/cGEjJJzbAw

An avid comic book fan, Paul often talked about this in his interviews, and he also spoke of how stories like The Batman always inspired him to write his own comic someday. After showcasing his acting prowess as The Riddler, Paul decided to pen a prequel story for Edward Nashton and his time in the Wayne Orphanage.

The Before The Batman comic talks about how Edward was an orphan and used to live in the Wayne Orphanage. It also states that he used to deliver food and wanted to get into college to study forensic accounting.

In The Riddler's prequel comic, his addiction towards puzzles and riddles and his relationship with other orphanage kids could well be explained.

His trauma and what drove him to be a serial killer, all these elements could fascinate fans about the villain's history and his transition into mania. Since this is a Year One story, it could also explain his job as a forensic accountant and his first meeting with the bat.

While fans are still in awe of the grand spectacle Matt Reeves and team put on the screen, others can't wait to read more about Dano's character. However, Heath Ledger's, unsurprisingly, Joker remains the best on-screen Batman villain to fans.

