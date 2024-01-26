Ricky Stanicky on Amazon Prime trailer release: 3 key takeaways

Prime Video has dropped the eagerly anticipated trailer for Ricky Stanicky, an R-rated comedy directed by the renowned Peter Farrelly. Known for his iconic contributions to the comedy genre with films like Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary, Farrelly is back to tickle the funny bone of audiences worldwide.

The trailer offers a first look at the hilarious escapades of three lifelong friends and their imaginary companion, Ricky Stanicky. Notably, the trailer teases a blend of Farrelly's signature comedic style with a modern twist. It also features the star-studded cast of the movie including John Cena, Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler.

Additionally, the trailer promises a film packed with laughter, unexpected turns, and a touch of nostalgia for fans of classic comedies.

Amazon Prime's Ricky Stanicky: 3 major takeaways from the trailer

A still from the movie's trailer. (Image via Prime Video)

Below are three noteworthy takeaways from the trailer:

1) The evolution of the myth Ricky Stanicky into reality

The trailer highlights the film's unique premise, where three friends have invented a fictional character, Ricky Stanicky. This imaginary character becomes almost real when they hire an impersonator, played by John Cena, to embody Ricky. Notably, this twist adds a layer of comedy and unpredictability to the story.

2) John Cena's transformation into Ricky Stanicky transcends humor

A significant part of the trailer focuses on John Cena's character, Rod, a rock and roll impersonator who plays the role of Stanicky. His portrayal of Ricky is not just a simple impersonation as he starts becoming a part of his friends' lives.

Although Cena's character, Rod, augments the humor element in the trailer, his character could have more emotional layers. This is because a snippet in the trailer showcases him saying, "My job s*cked, I had no friends. But now I have all those things," when Zac Efron asserts to stop believing Ricky is real. Therefore, in a sense, Rod's double life as Ricky could fulfill his unquenched aspirations.

3) Ricky Stanicky will eventually become 'the problem'

A still from the movie's trailer. (Image via Prime Video)

As evident in the trailer, Stanicky's character is created by the three friends, portrayed by Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler, to evade their life problems. However, when the lie is about to be exposed, they choose Rod to control the situation. But as the trailer has it, with his involvement in the friends' lives, Rod as Ricky has to be dispensed.

What is the movie about?

A still from the movie's trailer. (Image via Prime Video)

The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

“When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior.

It further states:

When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio hires washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator ‘Rock Hard’ Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.”

The movie will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video starting March 7, 2024.

