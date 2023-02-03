Zac Efron new movie Ricky Stanicky will also star John Cena

Along with Zac Efron and Jermaine Fowler, John Cena has also been roped in to star in award-winning director Peter Farrelly's new comedy Ricky Stanicky.

The movie marks a return to comedy for Farrelly and has already started production in Melbourne, Queensland, Australia. It is a Prime Video production and will drop on their streaming platform.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, has said in a statement:

"We are excited to embark on this new project with comedy legend Peter Farrelly. With Peter's expertise and what are sure-to-be hilarious performances from our stellar cast led by Zac Efron, John Cena and Jermaine Fowler, our Prime Video viewers around the world are in store for a bit of mischief and a lot of laughs."

Farrelly also made a statement, saying:

"I’m very grateful to Amazon, as well as Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, and John Jacobs, for finally bringing Ricky Stanicky to life. This has been a dream project of mine for many years but to end up with a cast this crazy good makes the wait more than worthwhile."

Peter Farrelly is a two-time Academy Award winner and his directorial resume includes Dumb and Dumber, Shallow Hal, Kingpin, Hall Pass, and There's Something About Mary. His films are both critically and commercially successful and have a combined global box office revenue of over $1 billion.

His upcoming project, Ricky Stanicky movie, is causing a stir among fans who are waiting with anticipation to learn all about it.

John Cena to star in the Prime Video comedy

It has been confirmed that John Cena will be starring in Peter Farrelly's new comedy Ricky Stanicky. Although it is conferred that Cena has been cast in a leading role in the project, his exact role and character details have not been disclosed yet.

John Felix Anthony Cena is a world-renowned American professional wrestler, actor, and former rapper. With a remarkable career spanning over 20 years, Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Apart from being intrinsically linked to the arena of wrestling, Cena has also starred in a number of movies and TV series. He can be seen in Trainwreck (2015), Ferdinand (2017), F9 (2021), The Suicide Squad (2021). His next feature will be in Farrelly's comedy, Ricky Stanicky, as Peacemaker in the HBO Max original series of the same name, a movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, the sequel to Vacation Friends, and the live-action film Coyote v. Acme.

What do we know about Ricky Stanicky?

Amazon Studios @AmazonStudios Let your imagination run wild! Ricky Stanicky, Peter Farrelly's latest comedy, has been acquired by @primevideo. Let your imagination run wild! Ricky Stanicky, Peter Farrelly's latest comedy, has been acquired by @primevideo. https://t.co/1jMP1dHbIE

Coming from director Peter Farrelly, who also wrote the screenplay along with Brian Jarvis and Jim Freeman, Ricky Stanicky is based on an original spec script by Jeff Bushnell and Steve Oedekerk. The project will be produced by Paul Currie for Footloose Productions, Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science, and John Jacobs for Smart Entertainment.

The synopsis for the movie is:

“In the film, three friends invent a character to use to get out of tricky predicaments, but they have to hire an actor to portray their fictional friend when their significant others become suspicious,”

Jermaine Fowler has also been cast in the Farrelly comedy. The actor has starred in Hulu’s comedy The Drop, alongside Dakota Johnson in the comedy Am I Okay, in Prime Video’s Eddie Murphy hit Coming 2 America, The Blackening, Judas and the Black Messiah, Superior Donuts, and opposite Lakeith Stanfield in 2018’s Sorry to Bother You.

The cast of Ricky Stanicky also includes Zac Efron, who has recently starred in the Apple TV+ original film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which was also directed by Farrelly. He is also scheduled to star in the drama The Iron Claw, as well as appear with Nicole Kidman and Joey King in the rom-com A Family Affair.

As of now, Ricky Stanicky trailer and release date have not been revealed. Watch this space to learn more about the upcoming Prime Video comedy.

