Dev Patel's Monkey Man teases vengeance and valor in action-packed trailer

The Monkey Man trailer unravels an intense narrative centered around Dev Patel's character, Kid. The film, which marks Patel's directorial debut, is inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an embodiment of strength and courage. The trailer opens with scenes of Dev Patel's character, Kid, participating in brutal underground fight club matches.

As Kid fights, he dons a gorilla mask and endures severe beatings for money. This gritty setup quickly evolves as the trailer reveals Kid's deeper motivations. Notably, Kid's personal vendetta is fueled by the murder of his mother and the battle against the oppressive forces plaguing the people of India.

Furthermore, the trailer showcases Kid's transformation from a mere fighter to a vigilante figure. This transformation echoes elements reminiscent of John Wick and Batman. Moreover, the trailer has intense, well-choreographed fight sequences, with upbeat Punjabi music in the background amplifying the high-octane action experience.

In addition, the visuals portrayed in the trailer effectively set the mood of the movie. The blend of dark, moody settings and vibrant Indian locales enhance the film's culturally rich atmosphere.

What is Monkey Man about?

Monkey Man revolves around a character named Kid, played by Patel, who lives a challenging life participating in brutal underground fight clubs for money. Notably, Kid wears a gorilla mask during these fights, subsequently adding a unique attribute to his character.

In addition, the narrative is heavily influenced by the legend of Hanuman, which serves as a backdrop to Kid's character and motivations.

The plot thickens as Kid embarks on a mission of vengeance against the people who killed his mother as well as those who oppress and exploit the vulnerable people in India. Kid's quest is not only a personal vendetta but also a larger fight against societal injustice and corruption.

Here’s Monkey Man’s official synopsis:

“Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

It further states:

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”

Produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Dev Patel, the trailer portrays a quality production with a blend of action, drama, and thematic depth.

Monkey Man is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024.

