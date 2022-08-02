WATCH: Dev Patel speaks to police after witnessing stabbing in Adelaide

English actor Dev Patel was one of the many witnesses to a street knife fight that eventually turned violent and resulted in a stabbing on August 1.

The incident took place at 8:45 pm on Gouger Street in Adelaide, Australia, and was first captured on camera by 7NEWS after the Hollywood star was seen speaking with the police officials.

According to media reports, a fight broke out between a man and a woman, and emergency services were called to handle the situation. Dev Patel and his friends were at a nearby store at the time and were among the many witnesses to the incident.

Dev Patel had to intervene after things started to get out of hands

Dev Patel's rep confirmed his presence as a witness during the fight to 7NEWS. According to the news outlet, the man and woman were fighting at a petrol station, and bystanders attempted to intervene.

At one point, the woman allegedly stabbed the man's chest. Dev Patel and his friends were outside a neighborhood convenience store and witnessed the physical confrontation.

The actor's representative told the outlet:

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

However, Patel's rep stated that there were "no heroes" in the incident and hopes that the authorities find a long-term solution to problems like these.

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

As per Metro News UK, South Australia Police issued a statement describing the incident. In it, the authorities said that they had arrested the 34-year-old woman, hailing from Park Holme, and charged her with aggravated assault. She has been refused bail.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital after being treated by the ambulance officers at the scene. He has not sustained any life-threatening injuries.

The source also claims that the two knew one another and that the woman who was arrested will show up in court on August 2.

More about the Lion actor

Dev Patel started his acting career with Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley's show Skins in 2007. However, he rose to prominence after starring in Danny Boyle's crime-drama film, Slumdog Millionaire, as Jamal.

Other films and series under his credit include Mister Eleven, The Last Airbender, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, About Cherry, The Newsroom, Lion, Chappie, Hotel Mumbai, Modern Love, etc.

The 32-year-old actor lives in Australia with his Adelaide-born girlfriend, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, with whom he starred alongside in 2018's film, Hotel Mumbai.

