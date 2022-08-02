Who is Keshia Chante? All about Drake's first girlfriend as couple reunite at OVO fest

Drake reunited with his first girlfriend and singer Keshia Chante at the October World Weekend this year. While speaking to the crowd during the All Canadian All Stars event on Thursday, July 28, Drake said,

“This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her. This is my first girlfriend I’ve ever had in my life coming to the stage. A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart.”

Keshia soon appeared on stage and the crowd gave her a big welcome. The artist then performed a few of her songs and expressed her love for Drake on Instagram, writing that she has never seen the city come together like that.

Chante also mentioned that performing the songs she released during her teenage years and hearing people sing the words made her happy. Saying that she will cherish this memory forever, Chante wrote,

“Toronto you have been riding for me since the very beginning and I am so grateful for the love. Also special shout out to everyone at the very beginning of my career who literally broke these records and are the reason my mama has certified plaques in her crib lol DJ Scott Boogie, DJ Starting from Scratch, DJ X, Mark Strong & Jemini, Flow & Kiss FM, DJ Deuce, Hadi & so many other important people. I love you. From immature kids to entrepreneur kids!!”

Everything known about Drake’s first girlfriend

Keshia Chante is a singer, host, actress, songwriter and philanthropist (Image via Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Also known as Keshia Chante Harper, she is a well-known singer, television host, actress, songwriter, and philanthropist. She became a familiar name in the music industry when she was a teen, following the release of her songs like Unpredictable, Does He Love Me, Been Gone, Fallen, and more.

Chante has released four albums and is famous for hosting the music video show 106 & Park along with Bow Wow. She is the recipient of one Juno Award along with five Canadian Urban Music Awards and two Canadian Radio Music Awards.

She received a star on the Brampton Arts Walk of Fame and has won several SOCAN No. 1 Awards in the category of songwriting. Harper is also popular for her song Table Dancer, which topped the Billboard charts.

The 34-year-old conducted interviews with several well-known names from the entertainment industry like Kim Kardashian, Dwayne Johnson, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Denzel Washington, Larry King, among others.

She has been featured as a host and judge on various shows like BET Awards, Big Brother’s Aftershow, Top Chef Canada, Match Game, and more. Chante has also raised funds for several organizations like WE Charity, Joyful Heart Foundation, World Vision International, and more.

Drake and Keshia Chante’s relationship timeline

Drake and Keshia Chante started dating when they were teens, and their musical collaborations also became famous. The former wrote several songs for Chante and his 2018 song, In My Feelings, had references to Kiki, which was considered to be Keshia by various outlets.

Although the duo did not comment on the identity of "Kiki" in the hit song, rapper Preme confirmed Kiki’s identity on social media. The Breakaway star also discussed his relationship with Chante in the song Fallen.

VJ Sara Taylor asked Drake about his relationship with Chante in 2009, and he replied by saying that he feels proud to call Chante his ex-girlfriend. While appearing on an episode of 106 & Park in 2013, the Charlie Bartlett actor said that Keshia was one of his first crushes and he had rapped about her before.

