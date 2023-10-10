"His bias!": Fans gush as WWE fighter John Cena posts BTS’ J-Hope’s photo on Instagram

Global superstar and WWE professional fighter, John Cena, sent the ARMY fandom into a frenzy when he posted a heartwarming picture of BTS member J-Hope on his Instagram feed. Cena's admiration for the BTS member is no secret, and he has expressed his fondness for J-Hope on several occasions.

However, this time, the wrestling icon took it a step further by sharing a photo of J-Hope directly on his Instagram, eliciting an outpouring of love from fans.

The image in question was originally posted by J-Hope himself via Weverse, a platform where BTS members often update fans about their activities and well-being. Accompanied by a heartfelt caption, the photo created a sense of closeness between the idol and his devoted followers.

John Cena proves BTS' J-Hope to be his bias yet again

Something that is worth noting about this incident of October 8, 2023, is that this isn't the first time Cena has publicly shown his support for J-Hope. The wrestler-turned-actor has consistently displayed his affection for the BTS rapper, earning him a reputation as one of the kindest and most inclusive personalities in the industry. Cena's warmth towards the Asian supergroup has resonated deeply with fans worldwide.

Cena's love for J-Hope and BTS has been evident for a while, and he has spoken candidly about the positive impact the group's music had on his life. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the WWE star shared that BTS's Love Yourself album came at a crucial moment in his life when he needed a message of self-love.

He credited BTS with supporting him during a time of personal struggle and transforming his newfound passion for their music into a powerful source of positivity.

The photo shared by both J-Hope and John Cena captures the BTS rapper in a candid moment. With short hair and dressed in a full-sleeved pullover T-shirt, J-Hope gazes into the distance in a profile shot. What makes this image even more special is the heartfelt message that accompanies it.

Here are some fans who were admired by this little act of adoration by the WWE star:

In his message to ARMYs, J-Hope acknowledges the changing seasons and the passing of time. He expresses his excitement and the sense of responsibility he feels as he takes on a significant role within the military organization, one that guides and supports young people taking their first steps into military life. J-Hope takes pride in this meaningful role and reassures fans that he is doing well.

He closes his message with warm wishes for the ARMY, reminding them to stay healthy and avoid catching colds. It's a touching message that resonated deeply with fans and, thanks to John Cena's Instagram post, reached an even wider audience, highlighting the power of music, fandom, and genuine admiration between global celebrities and K-pop stars.