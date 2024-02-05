Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's brand new album announcement at the Grammys

Kylie Kelce has a message for Taylor Swift as she prepares for the next chapter of her career. At Sunday's (February 4) Grammy awards, Swift announced the release plans of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, slated to come out on April 19. She also won the Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights at the prestigious event.

The official account of Chicks in the Office, the Barstool Sports podcast of Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano reposted her announcement on Instagram, as can be seen below:

Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce (brother of Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce), was among those who liked the post, as seen below:

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's album announcement

Kylie Kelce expounds on Jason Kelce's future

Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles's 9-32 Wild Card defeat at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, multiple sources reported that veteran centre Jason Kelce had told his teammates about his decision to retire amidst rumors of locker room tension.

Jason clarified his thoughts on the subsequent episode of New Heights:

"...When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."

Kylie, meanwhile, wants fans to stop speculating. Speaking recently on Good Morning America, she said that whatever his next step, it would only elevate his profile:

"I think that it would be unhealthy to always be asking, 'What if? What if I continued? What if I played one more season?' I think that whatever he does, he's going to be successful in."

She added:

"And I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife, I think that it's his personality. I'm very excited to see what he does next because I think he's going to absolutely nail it."

If Kelce decides to push through for a 14th season, he will allegedly do so under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was reportedly hired last week.