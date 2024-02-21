Dua Lipa’s look for BAFTAs 2024 stuns the internet: “Jaw on the floor” 

No Lies singer Dua Lipa is currently the talk of the town owing to her mesmerizing look sported at the BAFTAs 2024 and the music video of her new single Training Season. Dua Lipa attended the red carpet event in a floor-length, one-shoulder red gown with a one-sided cape. Her deep, warm red hair paired beautifully with the gown, complemented by minimal silver jewelry for her red carpet look.

However, fans of the pop star were in for a double treat, as she sported another look for the BAFTAs after-party clad in a floor-length, floral lace black gown. Her look for the after-party was paired with a floral necklace, which elevated her appearance.

Dua Lipa's look created a stir amongst her fans as they took to social media platforms like Instagram and X to compliment her looks for the event.

Fans swoon over Dua's look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

The BAFTAs 2024, which took place on February 19, 2024, was held at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and featured the presence of celebrities like Cillian Murphy, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, and many others.

"Queen absolutely": Fans swoon over Dua Lipa's BAFTAs 2024 appearance

Dua Lipa has curated a global fanbase owing to her vocals, iconic red-carpet appearances, and her skill to experiment with her looks time and again. The singer graced the BAFTAs 2024 as a presenter for the category of Outstanding British Film.

The pop star's look for the red carpet featured a subtle base makeup paired with a nude pink shade for the lips, a tad bit of contour on the cheeks, a matte nude shade for the eyelids, and volumized lashes to accentuate her doe-like eyes.

The singer switched to a black laced gown for the BAFTAs afterparty wherein her makeup didn't change as much and remained simple. She opted for a shimmering eyeshadow and a nude pink lip gloss with this look. The warm cherry cola color of her hair complemented the black gown as well.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the singer were quick to praise both her looks for BAFTAs 2024 on social media platforms using phrases like "stunning" and "shining like a diamond."

Fans swoon over Dua's look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

Fans swoon over Dua's look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

Fans swoon over Dua's look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

Fans swoon over Dua's look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read More: Deepika Padukone's look for BAFTAs 2024 wins the Internet: "Epitome of Beauty"

While Dua Lipa's red carpet and after-party looks for the award show made headlines, her appearance holding hands with Masters of the Air fame Callum Turner garnered a lot of attention.

Her previous single Houdini made it to number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the Dance/Electronics Songs chart.