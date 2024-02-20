Dua Lipa’s look for Training Season music video wows fans: "She's devouring"

Dua Lipa’s look for Training Season was highly appreciated by her fans on social media platforms. Sporting a dapper black leather jacket paired with a white shirt and her signature burgundy hair, she exuded a stylish aura while casually sipping coffee in a cafe scene. Fans flooded her post with compliments.

The pop star is renowned for her bold experimentation with her fashion and hairstyles. Dua Lipa’s look for Training Season music video was no exception, as fans took to social media platforms to shower her with compliments and praise.

Dua Lipa's ability to captivate her audience with her unique and surreal looks is consistently appreciated by her dedicated fanbase. One fan reacting to her look on Instagram wrote, "SHE'S DEVOURING."

Fan reaction on Dua Lipa’s look for Training Season music video (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

"Flawless": Fans adore Dua Lipa’s look for Training Season music video

Dua Lipa’s look for Training Season was hailed as "flawless" by her fans on social media platforms. Her captivating look garnered widespread appreciation and admiration from her fans.

Fan reactions on training season video (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

Dua Lipa's ensemble in the music video exuded a cool biker chic vibe, with her elegant leather jacket perfectly complementing her burgundy hair. Fans appreciated the stylish addition of a white line shirt inside, enhancing the overall look. Known for her spot-on fashion sense, the singer impresses her fans by donning trendy outfits in all her music videos. She accessorized her look with silver hoops and a nice pendant with a black thread.

For her makeup, she went with a simple, no-makeup makeup look. She wore some mascara to highlight her eyes and make them look big. She went with a peachy warm undertone for her cheeks and eyelids.

For her lips, she went with a light peach lipstick and added a dash of color to her lips. She is known to experiment with hair colors. Her latest hair color, burgundy, looks spectacular in the video, as quoted by her fans.

Social media platforms were buzzing with positive comments on Dua Lipa's look for the Training Season video. Fans were in awe of her look in the music video. They showered her on social media platforms and appreciated her look for the same.

Fan reactions on training season video (Image via SportsKeeda)

Fan reactions on training season video (Image via SportsKeeda)

In other news, Dua Lipa recently appeared in London for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Argylle. She wore a glamorous sequin gown from Gucci with a fresh hair color on the red carpet. Her look was highly appreciated by all her fans on social media platforms.