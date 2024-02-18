11 Best brown mascaras to elevate the lashes

Swapping black mascara for a nice, warm brown mascara can really up one’s look and be a nice change. They are perfect for creating a natural and subtle look and also add length, volume, and curl to the lashes. Whether one is looking for a subtle or a dramatic look, these mascaras offer it all. Irrespective of the formula, brush wear, or application, one is sure to find a brown mascara that fits the bill.

Brown mascara is here to stay while a mocha-colored mascara adds a subtle wow factor to the lashes. It highlights the lashes without looking very obvious that makeup was applied. Not all brands offer a brown option, however, the rich chocolate shade is getting more popular and we have curated 11 of the best.

11 Best brown mascaras for luscious eyelashes

These are some of the best brown mascaras that give the eyes a warm and soft look while enhancing the lashes with length and volume.

Dior Diorshow Iconic Over Curl mascara in brown

Too Faced Better than Sex mascara in chocolate

Glossier Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening mascara in brown

L’Oréal Paris Bambi eye mascara

Kiko Milano smart color mascara

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara brown

Clinique high-impact mascara

Lancôme hypnôse volumizing mascara

Burt's Bees nourishing mascara

Benefit they're real beyond mascara

Maybelline great lash mascara dark brown

1) Dior Diorshow Iconic Over Curl Mascara in Brown

Dior Diorshow iconic over curl mascara (image via Amazon)

This is the best mascara if one has straight lashes - its curved brush lifts them right from the root to the ends. In addition, it has a buildable formula, which does not make the lashes feel heavy and preserves the curl. Its formula contains nourishing ingredients and it gives length and volume to lashes.

Along with the traditional colors like brown and black, this mascara comes with other bright shades like forest green and brick red.

Available at official website: $32

Available at Amazon: $44.10

Available at Ulta: $33

2) Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara in Chocolate

Too Faced Better than Sex mascara (image via Amazon)

The brand took the popularity of its classic black mascara and decided to create a new mascara in this beautiful brown tone. The formula is buildable and volumizing and is great for dramatic results. There is minimal flaking and smudging and surprisingly this cruelty-free mascara doesn’t feel heavy on the lashes. The brush is quite big and application may be a bit tricky especially if one has small eyes but wear it well throughout the day.

Available at Sephora: $16

Available at Amazon: $24.50

Available at Ulta: $29

3) Glossier Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara in Brown

Glossier ash slick lift and lengthening mascara (image via- Amazon)

This dark and warm brown color of mascara results in beautiful and natural-looking lush lashes. It’s great for an everyday look as it can’t be built up for significant volume. But it does define, darken, and separate each lash for a feathery effect. It remains smudge-resistant and intact throughout the day. This cruelty-free mascara helps your eye color pop while softening your makeup look.

Available at official website: $20

Available at Amazon: $25.74

4) L’Oréal Paris Bambi eye mascara

L’Oréal Paris Bambi eye mascara (image via Amazon)

This brown mascara guarantees excellent results by coating the lashes for super long wear with a seamless finish till the end of the day without smudging, clumping, or flaking. Its football-shaped wand applies the formula to create a half-moon-like shape so that the eyes look wide and fresh.

The long and short bristles separate each lash from the inner to the outer corner for a defined look. It can be removed easily with soap and water or makeup remover and is suitable for the most sensitive eyes as it's ophthalmologist and allergy tested.

Available at Ulta: $11.99

Available at Amazon: $10.71

5) Kiko Milano smart color mascara

Kiko Milano smart color mascara (image via Amazon)

The creamy and light texture of this brown mascara makes it easy to apply even on the shortest lashes and promises a highly pigmented color. It offers a panoramic volume effect and can be used either on its own or over black mascara to give the eyes a subtle touch of color. It comes with a triangle-shaped fiber brush and the perfect density, thickness, and length of the bristles ensure volume, length, and definition to the eyes.

Available at Amazon: $10.70

6) Covergirl Lash Blast volume mascara brown

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara brown (image via Amazon)

The formula of this brown mascara never clumps or smudges and gives a dramatic look to the eyes by adding thickness, length, and plumpness to the lashes. Its innovative spin-shaped brush coats even the smallest lash with hypoallergenic mascara. Its cruelty-free volume-boosting formula adds 10 times more volume to the lashes without clumping or smudging.

Available at Walmart and Amazon: $9.44

7) Clinique high-impact mascara

Clinique high-impact mascara (image via Amazon)

Simply named Brown, Clinique's high-impact mascara is brownish-black in color and defines the eyelashes. This ophthalmologist-tested brown mascara enhances the intensity of the eye color and gives dramatic results with thick and volumized lashes. It boasts a buildable, smudge-free formula so it can be layered without flaking or smudging around the eyes.

Available at Ulta: $26

Available at Amazon: $15.99

8) Lancôme hypnôse volumizing mascara

Lancôme hypnôse volumizing mascara (image via Amazon)

All it needs is one coat of this mascara to add amazing length and fullness to the lashes. It is also buildable for those looking for a lash-extension look. It comes with a long, corkscrew-shaped wand that catches even the smallest lashes in a single stroke and separates them. There is no need to worry about clumping or flaking.

The creamy texture of the formula and the pigmentation level deliver the desired dramatic effect. This is a waterproof and ultra-long wearing brown mascara that increases lash volume up to 6 times and stays on for up to 16 hours.

Available at the official website and Amazon: $33

9) Burt's Bees nourishing mascara

Burt's Bees nourishing mascara (image via Amazon)

For those who like a minimalist look, this brown mascara is a dream. It lengthens and defines eyelashes while conditioning and moisturizing them with jojoba oil and glycerin. It has a convenient and easy-to-use applicator and the brown color is perfect for all skin tones and eye colors.

Its formula is completely natural and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. This ophthalmologist-tested mascara is free of all the nasties and is cruelty-free as well.

Available at official website: $12.73

Available at Amazon: $12.99

10) Benefit they're real beyond mascara

Benefit they're real beyond mascara (image via Amazon)

This brown mascara lengthens, volumizes, curls, and separates each lash for an incredible look. Its long-wearing formula neither smudges, clumps, or dries out. It comes with a specially designed brush that has staggered bristles to reach the root of every lash and maximizes the performance of the mascara. It's available in full size as well as mini size and 94 percent of users felt that it gave significant results.

Available at official website: $29

Available at Amazon: $20.77

11) Maybelline Great Lash dark brown mascara

Maybelline great lash dark brown mascara (image via Amazon)

This incredible brown mascara thickens and conditions the lashes without any clumps or globs. The eyelash-building brush helps one achieve the full lash look. The washable formula is hypoallergenic and safe for contact lens wearers too. This ophthalmologist-tested mascara glides on easily to get fuller lashes. This is their main reason for being honored with Allure Readers’ Choice and Best of Beauty Award.

Available at official website: $8.49

Available at Amazon: $7.98

Brown eyeliner is the way to go if one prefers a rather subtle and understated look. It provides a curling and sweeping effect in the eyelashes in a more economical way than lash extensions or lash lifts. Though black mascara will always have a place in everyone's makeup bag, brown mascara is here to stay for a subtle oomph to one's eyes.