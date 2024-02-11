10 best mascaras for Asian lashes to get a fuller and thicker appearance

Asian women don’t have to just worry about lengthening and volumizing their eyelashes, they need one mascara product that will also cater to their monolids and hooded eyelids. Therefore, finding the best mascaras for Asian lashes that can lift, lengthen and curl poker-straight lashes can be a game-changer.

Regular mascaras can’t give a well-defined, curled lashes look to Asian women, as they usually have short and thin lashes. Asian women need a mascara that is specially crafted to add volume and length to lashes along with a curl.

Choosing the best mascaras for Asian lashes can often be a rather daunting task, so we have curated a few mascaras to choose from.

10 Best mascaras for Asian lashes that are luscious

These are some of the best mascaras for Asian lashes that can ensure long, curved eyelashes and make eyes look prettier.

TonyMoly the shocking cara extreme lash

CLIO kill lash super proof mascara

Espoir Nomudging Mascara Waterproof XP

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening

Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara

theBalm Cosmetics Mad Lash Mascara

Clinique Lash Power Mascara

Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara

Etude Lash Perm Curl Fix Mascara

Benefit They’re Real Beyond Mascara

1.TonyMoly The Shocking Cara Extreme Lash

TonyMoly the shocking cara extreme lash (image via Amazon)

This lash-lengthening mascara is full of lightweight microfibers that add length and volume to the Asian eyelashes without any drooping of the lashes. It comes with a stiff and short-bristled brush that ensures defined separation of each lash. This waterproof mascara lasts through the day without smudging.

Among the best mascaras for Asian lashes, it comes in 7 different mascara wands for any look that one desires - extreme volume, extreme lash, milligram volume, milligram lash, micro-fit, brown volume and eyelash ampoule. This mascara can be bought for $19 on Amazon .

2. CLIO Kill Lash Superproof Mascara

CLIO kill lash super proof mascara (image via Amazon)

This mascara has one of the smallest brushes which makes it great for definition and for covering the difficult corner lashes. For Asian lashes, it’s a good choice for every day use as it separates and volumizes each lash from the root. It creates curled-up lashes that can stay intact throughout the day.

The innovative Strong Curve System technology of this mascara seals the coat with a strong layer of gel that builds and holds curls. It comes with a well-designed brush that coats every lash without clumping. It is available on Amazon for $14.90.

3. Espoir Nomudging Mascara Waterproof XP

Espoir Nomudging Mascara Waterproof XP (image via Amazon)

Ideally designed for Asian lashes, this mascara comes with a medium-sized brush and has a heavy formula. It has a non-smudging protection system that combines spiral membrane film and quick-drying film, ensuring impressive curls without smudging.

Its unique C-curl brush and adhesive flat powder can give a clean and clump-free application. This mascara contains light water-free formula that helps in keeping eyelashes strong without sagging. Amazon sells this product for $24.89.

4. L’Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening (image via Amazon)

This eye-defining mascara has a dual precision wand that is designed to make eyelashes look longer using the flat side and the comb side helps in separating individual lash.

Tested by ophthalmologists, it is considered among the best mascaras for Asian lashes and is safe for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. The mascara is smooth in texture and is fragrance-free. It can be purchased on Amazon for $ 9.75.

5. Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara (image via Amazon)

This eye-defining mascara is suitable for long lashes. It features a ‘sweep grip and extend’ applicator that coats every lash evenly while lifting and separating it.

Infused with pro-vitamin B-5, eyelashes remain soft and perfectly conditioned with a high luster. Its effect lasts for a long time and it is both easy to apply and remove. It is ophthalmologist-tested and convenient to use, especially by contact lens wearers. It is available on Amazon for $ 9.98.

6. theBalm Cosmetics Mad Lash Mascara

theBalm Cosmetics Mad Lash Mascara (image via Amazon)

For those Asian women who are looking for voluminous and defined lashes, this mascara is a good option. It has an intensely pigmented formula which creates a rich black finish that can be maintained throughout the day which is why it's considered among the best mascaras for Asian lashes.

This mascara can be applied with a injection-molded wand that lengthens, volumizes and separates each lash. The brush of this cruelty-free and water-resistant mascara is curved, therefore application of mascara is spot-on. Amazon sells this product for $18.

7. Clinique Lash Power Mascara

Clinique Lash Power Mascara (image via Amazon)

This product is curated specifically for those with short eyelashes. It capitalizes on a patented thermal technology which ensures that it is long lasting, thus, making it one of the best mascaras for Asian lashes. Thus, whether it’s raining or one is sweating, it won’t leave any marks. Besides, it comes off readily.

Its high precision brush coats even the smallest lashes and separates them amazingly. This fragrance-free mascara is excellent for even extremely sensitive eyes as it is tested by ophthalmologis for allergies. Users can grab this product for $21.40 on Amazon.

8. Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara

Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara (image via Amazon)

Get stunning long lashes with this amazing mascara. It is curl-defining and will not smudge, even if one has an oily skin type. One of the best mascaras for Asian lashes, it may not be inexpensive but it is worth buying due to effectiveness, especially in humid weather.

This buildable mascara also nourishes the roots of lashes. Amazon lists this product at $32.63.

9. Etude Lash Perm Curl Fix Mascara

Etude Lash Perm Curl Fix Mascara (image via Amazon)

Even the most straight Asian lashes can be transformed into curled and lifted lashes with this mascara. Its effect lasts for 24 hours without drooping. Its curved C-curl brush makes it easy to coat even the smallest lashes, enhancing volume.

This product also boasts a waterproof, sweat-proof and sebum-proof formula, so one doesn't have to worry about smudging or smearing. Among the best mascaras for Asian lashes, it provides intense color to them and should be allowed to dry between coats to prevent clumping. It is priced at $14.70 on Amazon.

10. Benefit They’re Real Beyond Mascara

Benefit They’re Real Beyond Mascara (image via Amazon)

Featuring among the best mascaras for Asian lashes, it is jet-black in color. Its bright and thick formula not only lengthens and curls the lashes, it also volumizes and separates them. The applicator of this long-lasting mascara was especially designed to enhance its performance and make it look glossy. The teeth of the brush are staggered and aid in curling of lashes so one doesn't have to worry about smudging. Amazon sells this mascara for $ 22.99.

Arrival of best mascaras for Asian lashes in the market have revolutionized eye makeup for Asian women, who tend to have short eyelashes with low density. Regular mascaras don't serve their purpose of getting long, curled and well-defined lashes.

Today, mascaras are specially crafted to add length and volume to Asian lashes for a more defined look. The mascaras listed above will ensure that one has long, luscious eyelashes that will last through the day.