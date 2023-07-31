5 best heated eyelash curlers to use in 2023

Several people struggle to curl their eyelashes perfectly and can turn to heated eyelash curlers to achieve the look of their dreams. While this appliance may sound intimidating, it is a must-have. They can be used with the lowest possible temperature setting to achieve desirable results. While some work on batteries, others need to be charged, making these curlers the perfect travel-friendly appliance.

With many options available in the industry, it becomes difficult to assess which one to opt for as each brand offers a different set of features and settings. Here are some of the best curlers from top brands including Touch Beauty, Grande Cosmetics, and more, ranging from $15 - $39 to add to your makeup bag in 2023.

Yamyone to Lash Star: 5 must-have heated eyelash curlers to use in 2023

1) Chella Heated Eyelash Curler

Chella Heated Eyelash Curler has a gentle heating wand that must be used after applying mascara. It gently warms the lashes from the tips to deliver a long-lasting look. Charged with an AAA battery, this appliance does not damage the eyelashes. It also protects the eyelashes from crimping and pinching and provides a unique look.

The product is available for purchase via Amazon, Macy's, and other beauty retailers for $22.

2) Grande Cosmetics Lash-Lift Heated Lash Curler

Grande Cosmetics' Lash-Lift Heated Lash Curler, is a safe tool to use for perfectly curled eyelashes. Unlike a regular lash curler that pinches one's lashes into place, this appliance simply applies gentle heat to the lashes with its comb-like brush.

The wand's head has a grooved safety slot that prevents the heat from directly touching the eyelid, making it one of the best on the market. The gentle yet effective tool delivers the right amount of heat to coax and straighten the lashes.

The product is available on Amazon, Macy's Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $39.

3) TOUCHBeauty Professional Heated Eyelash Curler

TOUCH Beauty Professional Heated Eyelash Curler is a super light and small device that fits most eye shapes. It features a sturdy silicon pad that is not likely to tear anytime soon.

This product looks similar to the manual curler and can be used without heat as well. This heated eyelash curler from TouchBeauty features a temperature-sensing pad that indicates when it's ready to use.

The product is available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $14.98.

4) Lash Star Heated Lash Curler

Lash Star's Heated Lash Curler provides a 3 in 1 heated lash curling experience, as it lifts, curls, and gently styles the lashes and promises long-lasting results.

The product can also be used on natural or false lashes, extensions, and brows, making it a must-have. The tubular nickel-chromium alloy heating rod provides a large surface area, heating up quickly and ensuring even heat distribution.

It's a sleek, lightweight, portable device perfect for on-the-go touchups. It requires individuals to simply put the device on, let the lashes settle in the in-depth grooves, and sweep the heated rod upward for a beautifully lifted curl.

The product is available for purchase on Neiman Marcus, Bluemercury, and other beauty retailers for $39.

5) Yamyone Electric Heated Eyelash Curler

Yamyone Electric Heated Eyelash Curler (Image via Walmart)

This product is another heated eyelash curler that is a must-have. It comes with a set of silicone pads and features an ergonomic layout that ensures that one's hands do not get cramps while using the appliance. The curler maintains a safe temperature while in use, ensuring long-lasting effects.

Yamyone Electric Heated Eyelash Curler is a portable mini electric curler that helps individuals achieve voluminous curls in seconds.

The product is available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $39.

A heated eyelash curler is a game-changing beauty tool that could help individuals achieve curly, lifted lashes in just a few seconds. As advised by professionals, one must use a heated eyelash curler at the lowest possible temperature setting. People must be careful not to go over the same portion repeatedly to minimize potential damage. This ensures that the lashes are safely curled and lifted.