HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Known for products like the Red Light Face Mask, Infrared PEMF Mat, and Infrared Sauna Blanket, Higher Dose has launched the new Right Light Neck Enhancer to repair, enhance, and rejuvenate skin. An expansion of its infrared light collection, the neck enhancer activates radiance with two powerful wavelengths.

Encompassing attractive features such as medical grade silicone, adjustable straps, and red and NIR light therapy, this neck enhancer actively reduces signs of aging. Using bio-hacking technologies, the brand claims that the neck enhancer will reduce fine lines and wrinkles on the neck and activate a natural glow.

This neck enhancer is priced at $349 and is available on the official Higher Dose website.

HigherDose's Red Light Neck Enhancer helps to reverse signs of aging

HigherDose believes skincare shouldn't stop at the face, and keeping in mind the effects of aging and harmful sun rays on the decolletage and neck, the brand has introduced a neck enhancer infused with red and near-infrared light technology. These two powerful wavelengths target fine lines, reduce redness, stimulate collagen, and regenerate skin cells.

Speaking about adding extra LED lights to the neck enhancer and their range of infrared skincare products, the brand's official website states:

"Facialists, and beauty experts alike are hooked on HigherDOSE’s comfortable, warming Red Light technology & cordless device designs. We’ve added extra LED lights to this device – to treat a larger area of your chest, neck, and back than other options on the market."

This item gives customers a safe way to absorb the sun's light, omitting the harmful effects of UV rays. Some of the core benefits of the infrared-infused neck enhancer include:

Reduction in fine lines and wrinkles: This product helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the neck and chest.

Improves skin tone and texture: This NIR light-infused neck enhancer aids in the improvement of skin tone and texture. Using this neck enhancer reduces the appearance of discoloration and sunspots.

Provides hydration: Infrared light hydrates the skin, combating dryness and flakiness.

Reduces inflammation: The neck enhancer has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce irritation, redness, and swelling.

Improves blood circulation: This product has the potential to temporarily increase blood flow to the skin. This helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to the cells.

Tips on using the new HigherDose product

The brand recommends using this neck enhancer for 10 to 20 minutes for three to four weeks to see optimal results.

"Sessions of 10-20 minutes, 3-4x weekly produce optimal results, with no negative side effects. Our modern lifestyle habits (hours indoors and layers of sunscreen) have made most of us Red Light deficient. This mask is an effortless way to get a healthy, daily dose of the sun’s healing rays," the website states.

Providing tips on how to use its latest product, the brand's official website recommends that one use the neck enhancer on fresh, cleansed skin. It also states that the neck enhancer with adjustable straps can be used on the thighs, back, and lower chest area if needed.

From detox to weight loss, HigherDose uses biohacking technology to elevate one's beauty rituals and daily health. The new neck enhancer is the brand's latest product, which encompasses dual wavelength and adjustability to deal with the delicate chest and neck areas that may show signs of aging.