Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara review: Everything to know about the beauty product recommended by celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker 

Prominent celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker has recently launched a highly expected beauty product to address the needs of lash enthusiasts - Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara.

Known for her works with revered Hollywood clientele, Jo Baker's latest creation has made exhilarating ripples in the beauty domain, fulfilling all the 'lash cravings' of the beauty cognoscenti.

Concerning her recent launch, Jo Baker commented,

"I truly believe this mascara is the best mascara available in America. It gives soft fluttery lash application or a full tilt bold attitude spidery '60s lash that I am known for."

As the name suggests - Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara- this eye product gives the eyelashes a 'spidery effect'. The light formula of this product contains nutritive components, such as lash-conditioning hyaluronic acid and vegetable collagen.

Besides, it is enhanced with Tilia Tomentosa Bud extract, forming a shield around the lashes, resulting in enhanced eyelash volume. The formulation of this product is designed to "stay in place" and "not become lumpy or brittle" even after extended use.

Available at $27 from the authorized site, it is an ideal eye makeup for day-to-day wear.

Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara: A closer look

Bakeup Beauty's Tarantulash Mascara has garnered quite a standing in cosmetics, thanks to its impressive name and glamorous packaging. But what sets it as a 'separated beauty product' from others?

One striking aspect of the Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara is its impressive formula, created to offer a buildable application, letting the users apply multiple coats. This will assist in achieving both seamless 'true-to-life' and 'theatrical' makeup looks.

Check out the hidden nuances of this marvelous mascara that has taken the attention of the beauty realm within a few days!

Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara formula

The profound, creamy black color of this eye-makeup product wholly coats and improves the lashes' look. Tarantulash mascara has a high moisture quotient, creating a shiny, voluminous, and almost latex-like appearance on the lashes. This mascara is specially crafted with hyaluronic acid, which helps to keep the eyelashes well-conditioned and wholesome the entire day.

In addition, this attention-grabbing mascara is vegan and cruelty-free, making it an immaculate option for those makeup lovers who prioritize 'ethical' cosmetics.

Tarantulash's specially crafted applicator

The Tarantulash applicator lives up to its name with its exceptional length. The mascara application brush boasts a remarkable form, with sharpened, rubberized bristles placed in an unbent pattern. It is known among beauty experts as having an "eggplant" shape. This structure lets the bristles coat each eyelash effectively.

This 'magic' wand of Tarantulash mascara is also thoughtfully curved, furnishing it with ergonomic ease. The wand's extended and relaxed 'teeth' equip it for an effortless hold and qualify for precise application.

It also aids in distinct and fanning out the farthermost eyelashes, forming a gorgeous and siren-eye effect - a look that is nowadays very famous and 'on-trend'.

Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara's benefits

Crafted with high-quality components, this mascara vows to add extra volume, length, and curl to the eyelashes, giving it a panoramic and eye-catching gaze. Its special brush design permits detailed application, guaranteeing each lash is evenly blanketed from tip to root.

Volumizing effect: The Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara offers exceptional volume to the lashes, making them look full and dense.

Lengthens the lashes: With just a few strokes of this mascara, makeup admirers can gain extended, fluttery eyelashes that beautifully craft their faces.

Curl-improving technique: Apt for the straight eyelashes, this mascara's curl-enhancing technique gives a guileless lift for a more 'open-eyed' and youthful look.

Streak-resistant and lasts long: No makeup seeker wants their mascara to daub or flake, especially after a day-long wear. This mascara is created to stay put, giving the 'wearer' streak-resistant and long-lasting eye makeup.

Effortless removal: Despite having a long-lasting consistency, this mascara is simple to apply and surprisingly simple to take off. So, a makeup lover must no longer tug or rub the eyes, as it comes off easily with a chosen makeup remover.

The simple way to apply Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara

Step 1: Curve the eyelashes: Before applying the Tarantulash mascara, curve your eyelashes with the assistance of an eyelash curler. This is to lift the eyelashes and build a more 'open-eyed' eye.

Step 2: Swab the extra mascara: Swab any spare mascara from the applicator by tapping it against the tube's edge. This will stop plodding and confirm on a 'precise application'.

Step 3. Begin from the base: Start by applying the mascara at the base of the eyelashes, pushing the applicator in a zig-zag movement from tip to root. This makeup method allows one to coat each eyelash and volumize the same.

Step 4. Twitch the mascara applicator: While applying it, twitch it back and forth a little while moving it upwards. This allows to split the unwanted lumps and provides an even coating of the lashes.

Step 5: Build the eyelash coatings: To volumize the eyelashes, wait for the initial coat to dry and then start with the second application or sometimes a third coat of mascara.

Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara, which is perfect for everyday use, is available for $27 on the authorized website.