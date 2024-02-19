Deepika Padukone's look for BAFTAs 2024 wins the Internet: "Epitome of Beauty"

Popular Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone dazzled at the BAFTAs 2024 in a shimmering golden Sabyasachi saree. The actress has created a global fanbase via her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The BAFTAs 2024 were held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) Awards aim to promote and support the craft of storytelling, films, TV shows, and games.

Known for her beauty looks and red carpet appearances, the actress made sure she represented India at the BAFTAs in the most glamorous manner.

Fans of Deepika Padukone took to social media platforms to praise the actress's appearance at the BAFTAs 2024 red carpet:

Fans swoon over Deepika’s look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/ @voguemagazine)

Deepika graced the BAFTAs with her presence in the capacity of a presenter. She is the only Bollywood actress to have attended the event this year.

"Unbelievable gorgeous human": Fans swoon over Deepika Padukone's BAFTAs 2024 appearance

With a whopping 78.5 million followers on Instagram, Deepika Padukone is a global icon owing to her collaborations with brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier. She is also the founder of Indian self-care brand 82°E.

While Deepika’s BAFTAs 2024 look has won over the Internet, she previously made headlines with her beauty looks at the Met Gala and Cannes.

Deepika Padukone wore a shimmering gold Sabyasachi saree to the BAFTAs 2024. Her makeup for the event consisted of a dewy base, subtle highlighter on the cheeks, and a nude pink shade for the lips.

Deepika's eye makeup was the highlight of her look which featured a smokey eye created using bronze and dark brown shades. She paired her look for the event with a messy bun which complemented her appearance.

Fans of the Indian actress were elated to see her look for the BAFTAs 2024. They took to social media platforms to compliment Deepika's appearance, some of which can be seen below:

Fans compliment Deepika’s look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/ @voguemagazine)

Fans compliment Deepika’s look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/ @voguemagazine)

Fans compliment Deepika’s look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/ @voguemagazine)

Fans compliment Deepika’s look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/ @voguemagazine)

Fans compliment Deepika’s look for BAFTAs 2024 (Image via Instagram/ @voguemagazine)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read More: Pamela Anderson’s Smashbox campaign wins the Internet: “she is the moment”

Deepika Padukone presented the "Best Film Not in English Award" at the BAFTAs 2024. Apart from her appearance at the event, the actress's photos with celebrities like Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper have also gone viral on social media platforms.