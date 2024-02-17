Pamela Anderson’s Smashbox campaign wins the Internet: “she is the moment”

Baywatch fame Pamela Anderson has been the talk of the beauty arena owing to her investment in skincare brand Sonsie. She made waves with a bare-faced appearance at Paris Fashion Week last fall and recently by starring in a Smashbox Cosmetics campaign.

Fans point out what a shame it is that Pamela Anderson hasn’t been the face of a major cosmetics campaign until now. The recent Smashbox campaign features Pamela in her iconic 90s makeup look with smokey eyes, thin brows, and a glowing base.

Fans of the Barb Wire actress were elated to see her finally in a major cosmetics campaign. They took to social media platforms to express excitement and praise Pamela Anderson.

Fans praise Pamela’s collab with Smashbox (Image via Instagram/@smashboxcosmetics)

Titled "Isn't it Iconic?" the recent Smashbox campaign has won the likes of beauty enthusiasts and has been covered by multiple beauty portals as well.

"Still an IT Girl": Fans swoon over Smashbox campaign starring Pamela Anderson

The latest Smashbox campaign features the beauty brand's hero product, the Smashbox Original Photo Finish Primer ($42). The campaign showcases the primer as a time capsule that takes Pamela Anderson to her timeless 90s makeup look and back to the present.

Advertising the Original Photo Finish Primer as the product creating makeup looks that outlast time, the unexpected collaboration has won over fans of Pamela Anderson and the beauty brand.

Smashbox has also highlighted beauty products to create Pamela's 90s Hollywood glam comprising:

The Always On Skin-Balancing Foundation ($45)

Always On Gel Eye Liner in the shade Fishnet ($25)

Super Fan Mascara ($28)

Be Legendary Lip Pencil in the shade Medium Brown ($24)

Be Legendary Prime and Plush Lipstick in the shade Level Up ($28)

Fans of Smashbox and the Baywatch actress expressed excitement about the collaboration and praised Pamela's look for the campaign. They used phrases like "so chic" and "stunning," expressing their love for the collaboration.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, commenting on how she reacted when approached by Smashbox for the campaign, Pamela said that she was laughing.

“I said, ‘I wish they would’ve hired me back in the day, when I couldn’t pay my rent.’ But I wasn’t cool enough back then.”

Pamela's Smashbox campaign is an ode to her iconic 90s glam. Moreover, her look for the campaign has become a viral makeup look amongst beauty enthusiasts as it is simple and easy to create.