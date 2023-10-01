Who is Kevyn Aucoin? Everything about MUA's '90s Supermodel Glam Set

Known as the “Michelangelo of maquillage," Kevyn Aucoin was the favorite makeup artist of every supermodel in the ‘90s. The magic he created was recently revisited in Apple TV’s new documentary The Super Models, which follows the careers of these ‘90s supermodel icons - Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell.

Back when these supermodels ruled the runway, there was only one makeup artist these four models turned to from time to time: the brilliant Kevyn Aucoin.

In the 2017 film Larger Than Life, Naomi Campbell shares her thoughts on the makeup artist.

“I was not going to go to any other person but Kevyn’s chair. There was always a line, but I just was like, I’m not going anywhere else.”

Kevyn passed away in 2002, but his genius craft lives on through his makeup line, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty. To celebrate the makeup artist's celebrated life, contribution to the makeup world, and legacy, his brand has launched the '90s Supermodel Glam Set.

Kevyn Aucoin's legacy lives on through the '90s Supermodel Glam Set

To celebrate Kevyn’s legacy and his work on multiple muses, the makeup artists’ beauty brand curated a limited edition glam set named the ‘90s Supermodel Glam Set. The glam set features four products that are the epitome of timeless glamour:

Lip Definer in the shade New Naked: Based on Kevyn’s original lip liner theory of the lip liner matching one’s lip shade instead of the lipstick shade, the lip definer offers a fuller pout. It also offers ease of application with a unique dual-ended pencil/brush that results in evenly defined lips.

Volume Mascara: This product is the brand’s innovative, award-winning mascara that envelopes the lashes with length and volume for a full-volume, defined look. The Volume Mascara features Kevyn Aucoin Beauty’s unique Tubing Technology and is infused with bold pigments that coat each lash with a clump-free formula, offering long-lasting volumized lashes.

Contrast Stick in the shade Chiseled: The Contrast Stick is a creamy, matte formula that sculpts the face softly and effortlessly defines the facial features.

Lighting Stick in the shade Soft Light: The lighting stick is curated using Kevyn’s iconic lighting techniques. It is a creamy formulation that offers easy application and illuminates the skin. The stick creates a shimmering glow that complements all skin tones.

Glass Glow Lip in the shade Spectrum Bronze: The glass glow lip is a three-dimensional reflective glaze that is comfortable to wear and doesn’t feel sticky. Offering a glass-like finish to the lips, this glaze is infused with Vitamin E and anti-oxidants to protect, moisturize, and lock in the shine on the lips.

Commenting on the limited edition glam set that is a tribute to the talented makeup artist, the brand stated:

“Paying homage to the era that gave birth to iconic beauty trends that stood the test of time, this limited-edition collection is a tribute to the legendary makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin and the supermodels who became his muses.”

The ‘90s Supermodel Glam Set will allow beauty lovers to create flawless ‘90s makeup looks with a modern take.

With an original value of $191, the '90s Supermodel Glam Set retails at a discounted price of $152 on the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty portal. The glam set is a must-have for makeup enthusiasts who are fans of the makeup artist's work and for those who love to recreate the '90s glam.