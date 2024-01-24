Baywatch star Pamela Anderson acquires skincare brand Sonsie: Everything you need to know

Pamela Anderson, best known for her roles in the films Barbed Wire and Baywatch, has become the co-founder and co-owner of the skincare company Sonsie.

Pamela Anderson credits her son Dylan and his girlfriend Paula Bruss for introducing her to the skincare brand. She believes the skincare brand is the right fit for her investment and involvement given it is a sustainably focused, vegan, cruelty-free brand.

Commenting on acquiring a prominent stake in Sonsie Skin, Pamela Anderson stated that the brand is about accepting oneself where they are right now.

She continued:

"But I just came to a point where I felt like, ‘This is it. I just want to do me, keep my skin hydrated, and look after myself, but I don’t want to have to think about tomorrow. I want to think about right now. Live and how I feel in this moment."

Everything to know about Pamela Anderson's newly acquired skincare brand Sonsie

Sonsie Skin is co-founded by German model and creator Marie von Behrens-Felipe along with CEO Roberto A. Felipe. The brand launched in the summer of 2023 with a minimalist, ethical, and luxurious mindset in the skincare arena. Sonsie Skin follows the intensive standards of the European Union for safer formulations and guarantees cruelty-free, clean, and vegan formulations.

Co-founder Marie von Behrens-Felipe commented on Pamela Anderson joining the skincare arena through the skincare brand and stated:

"Pamela is an icon, trailblazer, and someone I admire deeply. We share the same values and vision: for everyone to accept, celebrate, and love their true selves; to feel good in our own skin... I couldn't be more grateful for Pamela's belief in Sonsie."

Pamela has been approached by multiple beauty brands over the years however, she has always felt like there’s too much plastic be it shampoos or a pet line, all she could see was the plastic waste. Sonsei uses FSC paper and recyclable packaging which is sustainably and ethically sourced. Instead of plastic, the brand uses post-consumer resin plastics and 30% recycled glass cullet in glass packaging products.

Currently, Sonsie's lineup comprises three products:

1) Multi Moisture Mask ($48)

The multi-moisture mask adds and maintains moisture in addition to reducing redness and calming sensitive skin. The mask supports and protects the skin barrier, softens fine lines, plumps the skin, and offers visible restoration. The Multi Moisture Mask is infused with three key ingredients 12% glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and prickly pear extract.

While glycerin attracts and retains moisture, hyaluronic acid offers hydration benefits, and prickly-pear protects the skin from irritants while soothing sensitive skin.

2) Sonsie Super Serum ($64)

The Sonsie Super Serum is a daily base layer for rejuvenated and healthy skin. Ideal for a minimalist skincare regime, the serum is formulated with a blend of hydrating essentials: 4% niacinamide that offers a smooth and healthy appearance, Mountain pepper extract that calms the skin by reducing redness and inflammation, and Plant Oil Complex that delivers multiple vitamins and minerals to the skin for a dewy glow.

3) Basic Balm ($22)

The basic balm, one of Pamela's favorite products from the recently acquired brand, has a moisturizing formula that locks in lip hydration and a glossy sheen. It is curated with locally sourced ingredients that offer a silky sensation and intense moisturization.

The basic balm is formulated with 34% squalene to soften and moisturize the lips, Sunflower seed wax that delivers a rich and creamy texture with essential fatty acids, and yuzu extract for a subtle and fresh finish. The lip balm provides the benefits of a balm with the finish of a lip gloss.

The skincare brand is set to launch more products or as Pamela Anderson likes to call them her “secret weapons” that will be coming out in spring. She stated that there are multiple things that she is working on right now that are important to her.

For the Baywatch actress, beauty is all about representing one’s highest self which is what her involvement in Sonsie Skin is about to portray.