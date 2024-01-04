7 Best chapsticks of all time suitable for all seasons

Chapsticks are a quick fix for dry, dehydrated, and chapped lips which is primarily the reason behind its name. Lately, the beauty arena has been witnessing chapstick formulations from basic wax-like ingredients to SPF-infused formulations.

This lip product, invented in the early 1880s, has become a must-have product in the beauty arsenal and travel bags of beauty enthusiasts as it can be applied anytime anywhere.

It was invented by an American physician, Charles Brown Fleet. The first chapstick was formulated using earwax with a blend of camphor, aloe, and petroleum jelly. Years later, the product is available in an array of formulations and is no longer sold in an exclusive colorless format.

A must-have for all beauty enthusiasts, this listicle is a compilation of the 7 best chapsticks for all seasons.

Dior Lip Addict Lip Glow, The Original LanoStick, and more: 7 best evergreen chapsticks explored

1) Farmacy Honey Butter Beeswax Lip Balm ($12)

Farmacy is a farm-to-face skincare brand known for incorporating honey in its products. The brand’s Honey Butter Beeswax Lip Balm features ingredients such as Farmacy’s Proprietary Honey Blend, Beeswax, Cupuacu, and Cocoa Butters.

These ingredients protect the lip barrier by maintaining moisture and softening the lips.

2) Makeup By Mario Moisture Glow Plumping Lip Serum ($24)

The Moisture Glow Plumping Lip Serum is encompassed in chapstick packaging and it melts onto the lips, visibly plumping and nourishing the lips. The lip serum hydrates the lips with a blend of vegan oils and is available in a range of inclusive shades.

Commenting on the unique formulation, Mario has mentioned in the product description of the lip serum:

"I created this innovative glossy balm to nourish and plump lips in a range of stunning colors."

3) Lano The Original LanoStick ($16.95)

Lano claims that the Original Lanostick is a quick-working lip balm in a tube that works even faster. The lip balm is 100% natural and is the perfect go-to lip balm for beauty enthusiasts as it comes from the makers of the “World’s Best Lip Balm”.

The Original LanoStick is formulated with natural waxes, butter, Vitamin E, and lanolin that seal product moisture onto the lips for hours.

4) ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm ($28)

Infused with Rosehip Seed Oil, Shea Butter, and Salicornia, the ILIA lip balm is a buttery smooth chapstick that slides on the lips for a conditioning and moisturizing effect. The lip balm is available in a range of skin tone-flattering shades and its blend of botanical butter and oils offers antioxidant benefits, making the lips look plumper and smoother.

5) Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm ($40)

This is one of Dior’s best-selling lip products infused with color-reviver technology that adapts to the pH of the lips and reveals a custom glow for up to six hours. The Dior Addict Lip Glow lip balm is infused with shea butter, cherry oil, and sunflower wax to offer custom color and intense lip care.

The lip balm is available in multiple shades and is made with 97% natural-origin ingredients that impart 24 hours of lip hydration.

6) Glow Recipe Glow Lip Pop Lip Balm ($22)

The Glow Recipe Glow Lip Pop is a three-in-one scrub-to-balm formula that hydrates and smoothens the lips with a universal tint of color. Glow Recipe improved the formulation and the lip balm now features macadamia seed oil for enhanced nourishment with a blend of flower-derived AHAs, coconut flower sugars, and watermelon extract.

One can use the lip balm for nourishment with a pop of color or as a primer under lipstick.

7) Innisfree Hydrating Dewy Tint Lip Balm ($18)

The Hydrating Dewy Tint Lip Balm by Innisfree is a nourishing formula that doubles up as a lip treatment. It is enriched with ingredients such as Ceramide, Jeju Camellia Seed Oil, and Hyaluronic Acid that offer antioxidant nourishment and moisturizing benefits to the lips.

The lip balm is available in four tinted shades with buildable color and is free from parabens.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) How do chapsticks work?

Chapsticks form a protective barrier on the lips to prevent moisture loss and to protect the lips from drying in cold weather. The product restores suppleness and smoothness on the lips owing to moisturizing ingredients.

2) Can chapsticks be used every day?

Chapsticks are travel-friendly and convenient to use, hence they can be used anytime, anywhere, and every day. Since they are not a makeup accessory one can wear them on no-makeup days and normally to moisturize the lips.

3) What should one look for in a lip balm?

One must look for a lip balm infused with hydrating ingredients such as shea butter, beeswax, coconut oil, or cocoa butter as they offer intense moisturization and nourishment to the lips.

Additionally, the presence of SPF is also an important component in lip balm formulations.