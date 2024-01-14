13 best lip balms for dark lips to buy in 2024 

The best lip balms for dark lips help cure pigmentation issues caused by stress, smoking, and lip biting. They can help lighten the lips and give them an even skin tone. Dark lips can happen when the lips are not well-hydrated and get too much sun.

The best lip balms for dark lips often incorporate natural extracts such as licorice extract, arbutin, and kojic acid, known for their skin-brightening properties, promoting an even lip tone.

Also, the inclusion of antioxidant-rich vitamins like C and E helps repair damaged skin, rejuvenating and revitalizing darkened lips. Some of the best lip balms for dark lips may also feature gentle exfoliants like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) to remove dead skin cells, contributing to a reduction in lip discoloration.

Best lip balms for dark lips to avail this year

1) Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve ($14)

Glossier's Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve is considered one of the best lip balms for dark lips due to its hydrating formula enriched with nourishing ingredients like beeswax and castor oil.

The balm's versatility, offering various tinted shades and a fragrance-free option, makes it an inclusive choice that effectively moisturizes, softens, and enhances the natural beauty of darkened lips. It is one of the best lip balms for dark lips and is available in nine colors.

Glossier's Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm ($40)

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm is one of the best lip balms for dark lips and is renowned for its transformative formula that reacts to the unique chemistry of the lips, providing a tailor-made, natural-looking tint.

Infused with nourishing ingredients, including mango butter and SPF 10, it not only enhances your lip's natural color but also moisturizes and protects, making it an ideal choice for dark lips seeking a subtle, revitalizing glow.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm ($20)

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm is an excellent choice for dark lips due to its hydrating formula enriched with nourishing ingredients like shea butter.

Infused with a subtle tint, it provides a natural and buildable color, enhancing the lips while keeping them moisturized, making it an ideal solution for addressing pigmentation concerns.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil ($22)

Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil stands out as an excellent lip balm for dark lips due to its hydrating formula enriched with nourishing oils, providing intense moisture to combat the dryness often associated with lip darkening.

Additionally, its glossy finish adds a luminous touch, while natural extracts and vitamins contribute to brightening dark spots, making it an ideal choice for promoting both hydration and a more uniform lip tone. This lip oil is available in six colors.

Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm ($24)

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm stands out as an excellent choice for dark lips due to its rich formulation with maracuja oil, imparting deep hydration and promoting a nourished lip complexion.

Infused with essential fatty acids and antioxidants, this lip balm helps address dryness, enhances lip health, and contributes to a natural radiance, making it an ideal solution for those seeking to lighten and care for their dark lips.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil ($26)

ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil is one of the best lip balms for dark lips due to its innovative fusion of nourishing oils, subtle tinting, and natural extracts.

This lip oil not only provides intense hydration but also incorporates ingredients like licorice extract and vitamin E, effectively addressing lip pigmentation and promoting a more radiant and even lip tone.

ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) MERIT Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil ($24)

MERIT Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil is one of the best lip balms for dark lips due to its hydrating formula enriched with nourishing oils.

The subtle tints provide a natural and flattering look, while the blend of ingredients works to moisturize and promote a healthier lip complexion, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both aesthetic enhancement and lip care.

MERIT Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

8) Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm ($35)

Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm is one of the best lip balms for dark lips due to its innovative formulation. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it provides intense hydration, while the inclusion of pigments and nourishing ingredients helps to impart a natural, radiant tint, effectively addressing both moisture and lip tone concerns.

Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

9) bareMinerals Mineralist Lip Gloss Balm ($22)

bareMinerals Mineralist Lip Gloss Balm is one of the best lip balms for dark lips due to its hydrating formula enriched with mineral-rich ingredients, providing intense moisture and preventing further dryness.

Infused with nourishing botanical extracts, this lip balm not only offers deep hydration but also contributes to lightening dark spots, promoting a more vibrant and even lip tone.

bareMinerals Mineralist Lip Gloss Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) SIMIHAZE BEAUTY Mini Super Slick Tinted Lip Balm ($24)

SIMIHAZE BEAUTY Mini Super Slick Tinted Lip Balm is one of the best lip balms for dark lips due to its rich formulation of natural extracts like licorice, arbutin, and kojic acid, offering effective skin-brightening properties.

Enriched with antioxidant vitamins C and E, it not only moisturizes but also rejuvenates and revitalizes darkened lips. The balm's tinted formula provides a subtle yet flattering color, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to enhance their lip tone.

SIMIHAZE BEAUTY Mini Super Slick Tinted Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

11) Gucci Multipurpose Hydrating and Nourishing Balm ($55)

Gucci Multipurpose Hydrating and Nourishing Balm is one of the best lip balms for dark lips due to its luxurious blend of deeply moisturizing ingredients, including shea butter and essential oils, effectively combating lip dehydration.

Enriched with skin-brightening natural extracts and vitamins, it promotes an even lip tone, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to nourish, hydrate, and lighten darkened lips.

Gucci Multipurpose Hydrating and Nourishing Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

12) Sephora Colorful Lip Gloss Balm ($10)

Sephora Colorful Lip Gloss Balm is one of the best lip balms for dark lips due to its hydrating formula enriched with nourishing ingredients. Infused with natural extracts and vitamins, it not only moisturizes and revitalizes but also imparts a subtle tint, helping to achieve a more uniform and radiant lip tone.

Sephora Colorful Lip Gloss Balm is available in Sephora's online store.

13) Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm ($39)

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm stands out as an ideal lip balm for dark lips due to its dual function of providing sun protection with SPF 50 and imparting a subtle tint for a natural look.

Infused with hydrating ingredients, antioxidants, and gentle mineral pigments, it not only shields lips from harmful UV rays but also helps moisturize and promote a more even lip tone.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

The best lip balms for dark lips are an excellent addition to your daily skincare routine. By choosing the best lip balms for dark lips with hydrating, protective, and brightening ingredients, one can effectively address the causes of dark lips and promote a healthier, more radiant lip complexion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) How do the best lip balms for dark lips help lighten lips?

The best lip balms for dark lips typically utilize a combination of hydrating ingredients, skin-brightening natural extracts, and antioxidants to moisturize, lighten dark spots, and promote a more uniform lip tone.

2) Which ingredient in lip balms is best for dark lips?

Licorice extract is a highly effective ingredient in lip balms for dark lips, renowned for its skin-brightening properties that help lighten dark spots and promote a more uniform lip tone.

3) Can lip balm lighten dark lips?

Regular use of lip balm, especially one with high SPF, can aid in lightening dark lips by providing sun protection and preventing further pigmentation.