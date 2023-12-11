Fans swoon over Han So-hee's look latest Vogue campaign for Dior: "Girl Crush"

Han So-hee is a South Korean actress and model who began her career with K Drama Money Flower. She is also well known for her versatile characters in 100 Days My Prince, Nevertheless, Abyss, The World of Married, and more. For her latest project, Han So-hee starred in the latest Vogue campaign for the Dior Beauty label.

For the latest photoshoot, So-hee promoted and wore Dior's makeup line. For a shoot, she was also spotted holding Dior's perfume.

Han So-hee's stunning appearance for the Dior Beauty brand in the latest Vogue magazine campaign was released on December 9, 2023, via the official Instagram handle of the media outlet. The campaign made waves on the internet as fans were stunned to see her beauty.

Other than @catsusilo, many fans were impressed to see Han So-hee posing for Vogue.

Fans reaction to Han So-hee starring in the latest Vogue x Dior Beauty campaign

Han So-hee is currently one of the most popular Korean actresses and has been known for her dominance within the fashion and beauty industry with multiple partnerships and ambassadorship. The actress has been appointed a model for FILA, Dior, Charles & Keith, Boucheron, Balenciaga, and more.

For the campaign, the actress was seen in multiple settings and makeup looks. The actress spotted a soft glam makeup look in some shoots with nudish pink lips and glittery eyes, bold makeup in some shots with red lips and glitter eyes, and a dark makeup look in images with smokey eyes and dark pink lips.

Other than the eyes, a subtle blush and contour were seen with a clean makeup base. Upon glimpsing her appearance in the campaign, numerous fans praised the actress for her stunning looks.

Multiple adjectives such as "goddess," "ethereal beauty," "gorgeous," "queen," "pretty," "decadent beauty," "stunning," and "beautiful" were used to describe So-hee's look for the shoot.

Fans referred to So-hee as the "prettiest Dior girl" while appreciating the makeup looks as "shining" and "splendid." The photoshoot garnered attention from many fans and reached 76k likes within two days.

For one of the makeup looks, So-hee wore Crystal Dior beauty products, including LIP Loose Dior in the shade 999, Loose Dior's Paris in the shade 458, Dior Show 5 jur in the shade Prognad Dore, Dior Show 5 Night Walk, and Loose Blush in the shade Rose.

In the nude makeup look, So-hee spotted Lip Loose in the shade Paris and Classic, Eyes in the shade Amber Shack, and Blush from the Dior Holiday Couture collection.