Lip products are more in demand than ever, all thanks to the colder weather. Plump and healthy lips are a beauty staple, but dry and under-nourished lips can take away the beauty of facial features, which is why lip balms, lip volumizers, and lip tints are crucial. With so many options in the market, it is difficult to determine which one will work the best.

There are several lip procedures available in the market to attain the perfect plump pout. These products can be one way to avoid going under the needle. Products like masks and balms can help take care of the lips, while volumizers and tints can perfect the beauty of voluptuous lips. However, it is essential to take the formulation and ingredients used in lip products under consideration before opting for one.

Celebrity makeup artist, Tobi Henney, recently explained to People which are the best properties to look for in lip products:

“[The] best ingredients to look for are hyaluronic filling spheres and vitamin E, and [be sure to] avoid parabens and sulfates.”

Best lip products to look out for this season

From lip plumpers to balms for skincare enthusiasts, its difficult to go a day without lip products. After putting various products to the test, we have curated a list of the best lip products for extra shine and hydration.

1) Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey

The internet has gone into a frenzy ever since the launch of this not quite a lipstick, not really a gloss-sort of lip product. This transparent glossy pigment enhances the natural tone of the lips. What's even better is that the dark shade goes with every look.

It is available on the official website for $26.

2) NYX Butter Gloss

One can achieve a buttery gloss with the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss. It is available in different shades to match a variety of looks and is extremely glossy.

It is available on Amazon for $13.

3) Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

The lip luminizer is perfect to attain a perfect tint and fuller lips. The instant plumping effect can do a great job of making lips fuller and smoother. Its pigmentation, along with the gloss, enhances the whole look.

It is available on the official website for $36.

4) Maybelline New York Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm

The supple formula of the lip balm keeps lips hydrated and also smoothens chapped lips. Its effects are visible after one week of regular use. The lip balm keeps lips nourished throughout the day.

It is available at Walmart for $4.

5) Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This trending lip balm is all over the internet for its hydrating and glossy tint. It comes in a variety of shades and is packed with the goodness of shea butter that offers nourishment to the lips.

It is available at Sephora for $24.

6) Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm

To achieve a dewy look for the lips, one can use this sheer coverage balm from Dior. It is ideal for the no-makeup makeup days. The balm comes in an elegant packaging.

It is available at Bloomingdale’s for $40.

7) Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper

Those aiming for the plumping effect can go for this lip plumper that works to give the lips a fuller look and stays on for a longer time. It keeps the lips glossy and hydrated.

It is available at Sephora for $18.

FAQs

1) What is the best lip balm with tint?

There are several lip products in lip balms that you can choose from.

2) Which thing is best for lips?

Ceramides and castor seed oil are best for lips.

3) How can I remove dark lips?

DIY lip scrubs can help in removing dark lips.

The lip products curated here offer beauty and lip care benefits to attain healthy looking lips. Every product is packed with amazing goodness perfect for the perfect pout and plump.