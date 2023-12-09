7 best lip stains to avail in 2023

Lip stains could be the top choice for lip product lovers. Unlike regular lipstick, lip stains stick around without fading or smudging. They last as long as liquid lipstick but won't dry out the lips as much. Plus, one can add a layer of lip balm for extra moisture. The best part? One can keep applying more for a subtle tint or go all-in for bold color.

The magic of lip stains lies in their formulation. Most lip stains use water or gel as a base, allowing the pigments to seep into the lips, and staining them from within. This absorption ensures that the color remains intact for an extended period, resisting the common issues of smudging or fading.

One of the standout features of lip stains is their impressive staying power. Unlike regular lipsticks, which may require frequent touch-ups, lip stains can last for several hours, making them an ideal choice for long days or special occasions. The lightweight nature of the formula also contributes to a comfortable wearing experience.

One common concern with long-lasting lip products, such as liquid lipsticks, is the potential for dryness. Lip stains, however, strike a balance between longevity and comfort. Their water-based or gel formulas are typically less drying than traditional liquid lipsticks, making them more comfortable for prolonged wear.

Here are the seven best lip stains to avail in 2023 that are stealing the spotlight and adding a touch of glamour to the makeup routine.

Best lip stains to avail in 2023 and add to the makeup collection

1) Clarins Water Lip Stain ($30)

Pros Cons Lightweight formula Limited shade range Long-lasting power

Clarins Water Lip Stain is a lightweight and hydrating lip product that provides a natural, long-lasting tint to the lips. With its water-based formula, it ensures comfortable wear and a subtle, buildable color that enhances the lips with a fresh and radiant finish.

Clarins Water Lip Stain is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty's online store.

2) Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain ($27)

Pros Cons Vibrant and long-lasting color Higher price point Hydrating formula

Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, curated by Rihanna, offers a vibrant and hydrating lip experience. This innovative lip stain combines bold, long-lasting color with a nourishing formula, ensuring a comfortable and eye-catching pout.

Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

3) e.l.f. Cosmetics Glossy Lip Stain ($6)

Pros Cons Affordability Limited color range Glossy finish and long-lasting

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glossy Lip Stain offers a luscious combination of gloss and stain for a vibrant, long-lasting finish. This budget-friendly product provides a glossy sheen with a hint of color, perfect for those seeking an affordable and trendy lip solution.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glossy Lip Stain is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty's online store.

4) Dear Dahlia Gentle Sunshine Collection Satin Glow Lip Stain ($31)

Pros Cons Radiant Satin Finish Limited availability Smooth Application

Dear Dahlia's Gentle Sunshine Collection Satin Glow Lip Stain offers a radiant and satin finish to the lips. With a smooth application and a spectrum of shades, it provides a natural yet vibrant look that lasts, perfect for those seeking a touch of elegance in their lip color.

Dear Dahlia's Gentle Sunshine Collection Satin Glow Lip Stain is available on the brand's official website.

5) Kaja Jelly Charm Glazed Lip Stain & Blush ($25)

Pros Cons Versatility Limited color range Jelly-like texture and convenient to carry Sticky formula

Kaja Jelly Charm Glazed Lip Stain & Blush is a versatile beauty product that serves a dual purpose as both a lip stain and blush. Its jelly-like texture provides a natural and dewy finish, adding a touch of color to lips and cheeks with ease. The product offers a convenient and on-the-go solution for a fresh and radiant look.

Kaja Jelly Charm Glazed Lip Stain & Blush is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

6) HUDA BEAUTY Lip Blush Cream Lip & Cheek Stain ($25)

Pros Cons Creamy texture Limited shade range Long-lasting

HUDA BEAUTY Lip Blush Cream Lip & Cheek Stain is a versatile product designed for both lips and cheeks. With a creamy formula, it provides a natural, long-lasting tint, making it a convenient and multifunctional addition to the makeup routine.

HUDA BEAUTY Lip Blush Cream Lip & Cheek Stain is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

7) Stila Calligraphy Lip Stain ($25)

Pros Cons Long-lasting Limited shade range Precise application

Stila Calligraphy Lip Stain is a unique lip product that combines the precision of a pen with the long-lasting tint of a stain. Its innovative design allows for easy application and buildable color, making it a go-to choice for those seeking a defined and enduring lip look.

Stila Calligraphy Lip Stain is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty's online store.

In the world of lip products, lip stains have carved a niche for themselves by combining longevity, buildability, and comfort. Whether one is aiming for a natural, everyday look or a vibrant, statement lip, lip stains offer a versatile solution that withstands the test of time.