9 best chapstick options for dry lips: Burt's Bees tinted lip balm, vaseline, and more

Chapsticks, also known as lip balms or lip salves, are skincare products specifically designed to address the issues of dry and chapped lips. These products serve multiple purposes, providing both immediate relief and long-term benefits to maintain healthy and well-hydrated lips.

The primary function of chapsticks is to create a protective barrier on the lips, preventing the loss of moisture. Lips are particularly susceptible to dehydration due to their thin skin and lack of oil glands, making them prone to dryness.

Many chapsticks include ingredients with healing properties. For instance, menthol, camphor, or medicated formulations (common in products like Carmex) can provide a soothing and cooling effect, helping to alleviate the discomfort associated with chapped lips.

Chapsticks typically contain emollients like shea butter, cocoa butter, and various oils (such as jojoba oil) to soften and smooth the lips. Occlusive agents like beeswax or petroleum jelly form a barrier on the lips, sealing in moisture and preventing evaporation.

Here are 9 of the best chapstick options for dry lips, including Burt's Bees tinted lip balm, Vaseline, and more.

1) Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm ($4.99)

Pros Cons Natural ingredients Slightly waxy texture Subtle tint Hydrated lips

Burt's Bees is renowned for its natural ingredients, and their tinted lip balm is no exception. Infused with nourishing botanicals like beeswax and shea butter, it not only adds a subtle tint but also provides intense hydration.

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm is available on Amazon and Ulta Beauty's online store.

2) Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm Rosy Lips ($8.99)

Pros Cons Affordable and readily available Texture too thick or sticky Locks in the moisture of lips Simple and easy to use

A classic choice, Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm Rosy Lips, is a go-to for many. Its petroleum jelly base creates a barrier that locks in moisture, preventing further dehydration. It's a simple yet effective solution for dry, cracked lips.

Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm Rosy Lips is available on Amazon and Target's online store.

3) Aquaphor Lip Repair ($4.79)

Pros Cons Dermatologically tested Thick consistency Healing properties Slightly greasy Soothing properties Repair and protect dry lips

Known for its healing properties, Aquaphor Lip Repair is a dermatologist-recommended option. Enriched with soothing ingredients like shea butter and chamomile essence, it repairs and protects dry lips as tested by the SportsKeeda team.

Aquaphor Lip Repair is available on Amazon and Target's online store.

4) Carmex Classic Lip Balm (Pack of 4 - $4.49)

Pros Cons Soothing properties Limited flavor and scent options Heals dry and chapped lips

Carmex has been a trusted name in lip care for decades. The classic lip balm formula includes menthol and camphor, providing a cooling sensation while healing dry, chapped lips. Carmex Classic Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon and Walmart's online store.

5) EOS Apple Cider & Whipped Pumpkin Latte Lip Balm Set (‎$12.49)

Pros Cons Rich in natural ingredients Slightly more expensive Long lasting moisture Variety of flavors

EOS Apple Cider & Whipped Pumpkin Latte Lip Balm Set offers a seasonal twist to lip care with a delightful combination of apple cider and pumpkin latte flavors. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it provides a tasty and moisturizing experience for the lips.

EOS Apple Cider & Whipped Pumpkin Latte Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

6) Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm ($10)

Pros Cons SPF protection Priced a bit higher Antioxidant-rich formulation Long lasting hydration

Geared towards both men and women, Jack Black's Intense Therapy Lip Balm contains SPF protection and antioxidants. Its shea butter and avocado oil combination ensures long-lasting hydration and repair.

Jack Black's Intense Therapy Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

7) ChapStick Classic Cherry Total Hydration ($3.94)

Pros Cons Pleasant cherry flavor None Convenient, portable packaging Moisturizing

ChapStick Classic Cherry is a popular lip balm known for its iconic cherry flavor. With its moisturizing formula, it provides relief for dry lips while leaving a delightful hint of cherry sweetness. It is available on Amazon.

8) Badger Tea Tree and Lemon Balm Cocoa Butter ($4.99)

Pros Cons Soothing and aromatic formula None Infused with tea tree Nourishing properties Hydrating

Badger Cocoa Butter Lip Balm is a soothing and aromatic lip chapstick. Infused with tea tree and lemon balm, it combines the nourishing properties of cocoa butter for a refreshing and moisturizing lip care experience.

Badger Cocoa Butter Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

9) Smith's Rosebud Salve ($6.49)

Pros Cons Versatility Thick texture Deep moisturization

Smith's Rosebud Salve is a multi-purpose lip care that can be used on lips, cuticles, and even dry skin patches. Its rose-scented formula, with essential oils, provides a luxurious touch while deeply moisturizing lips.

Smith's Rosebud Salve is available on Amazon and Walmart's online store.

When it comes to selecting the best chapstick for dry lips, the options are diverse. Whether one prefers a tinted balm like Burt's Bees, a classic like Vaseline, or a dermatologist-recommended choice like Aquaphor, finding the right fit is essential. Keep the lips moisturized and protected year-round with these top-notch chapstick options.