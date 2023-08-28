Where to get The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm? Price, release date, and more explored

With a formulation for fuller lips that is infused with active skincare ingredients, The Inkey List has launched Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm on August 28 on Sephora US. However, the brand's official website will include it in its roster on September 1.

The Inkey List is entering the lip balm category with its tripeptide formula that claims to volumize, hydrate, and repair fine lines to enhance the lip contour definition. Since the brand is known to challenge beauty industry standards with an ingredient-focused product line, it makes customizable skincare solutions available at accessible pricing. As such, who wouldn’t love a cost-friendly brand with effective formulas?

The lip balm consists of key ingredients like 2% BASF hyaluronic acid and 6% collagen-boosting tripeptide complex. Aside from this, the brand has also included repairing actives like 3% mango butter and 6% capuacu butter into the product with the aim to soothe sensitive lips while boosting supple texture.

With a tagline as catchy and interesting as "No Filler, no filter, just fuller," this newly launched Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm currently retails for $12.99 on Sephora.

Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm is an effective mix of actives and emollients

In recent years, the lip balm and lip plumping arena has witnessed multiple popular launches, be it Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper or Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump. What makes Inkey List’s newest lip balm different is its effective ingredients.

It is an innovative lip care product that combines the power of active ingredients and science. This lip balm is infused with ingredients like:

6% Tripeptide Complex: These are tiny molecules that work below the surface of the lips and increase lip volume. It targets the visible signs of volume loss and helps create plump-looking and defined lips with regular use.

These are tiny molecules that work below the surface of the lips and increase lip volume. It targets the visible signs of volume loss and helps create plump-looking and defined lips with regular use. 2% Ultra Filling Spheres: The Ultra Filling Spheres are Inkey List’s hydration heroes. They are packed with Hyaluronic Acid and focus on moisture retention, filling in fine lines, and lip plumping.

The Ultra Filling Spheres are Inkey List’s hydration heroes. They are packed with Hyaluronic Acid and focus on moisture retention, filling in fine lines, and lip plumping. A rich blend of plant oils and fatty acids: The Tripeptide Lip Balm consists of a mix of plant oils and fatty acids that protect the skin barrier and preserve moisture for increased lip health. Moreover, it enhances lip volume without causing sensitivity or irritation, and this makes it different from traditional lip plumpers.

Other key materials in this lip balm include 2% nourishing and hydrating chia seed oil, which is enriched with omega 3, 6, and 9 oils. In addition, the lip-plumping formulation consists of hydrating squalene.

Stating why customers should choose the Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm, The Inkey List website writes that the lip balm makes the lips plumper by 40% in just four weeks of regular use owing to the presence of Tripeptide Complex. The official website of the brand further states:

"This lip balm doesn't just stop at plumping. It hydrates, repairs, and smooths fine lines around the lips, leaving your lips naturally fuller and healthier-looking."

Delivered by science and offering a comfortable lip care experience, The Inkey List formulation shows visible results without the tingling sensation that exists with most lip-plumping products.

For optimal results, the lip balm must be used in the morning and evening, advisably three times a day. A small amount is to be applied to clean and dry lips.